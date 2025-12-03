Amerks Celebrating Native American Heritage Night Saturday, December 13 against Lehigh Valley

December 3, 2025

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today the team will host Native American Heritage Night, presented by Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, on Saturday, Dec. 13 when they host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at The Blue Cross Arena.

The night will celebrate and support the various Native American communities in Western New York in addition to honoring their history and contributions within the region. The game will feature a performance by the Gëjóhgwa Group, Indigenous Spirit Dancers, along with content, activations, ticket promotions and merchandise themed around Native American Heritage. Iroquois Post 1587 will also be on hand to present the nation's colors.

The highlight of this year's Native American Heritage Night is a commemorative logo designed by Native American artist Carson Waterman. Limited edition T-shirts, in both men's and women's sizes, featuring Waterman's design will be available for purchase in the Amerks Team store the night of the game. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of each shirt will benefit the Allegany Arrows and Newtown Minor Lacrosse Association.

The special-edition logo, which embodies Waterman's Native American roots, depicts the Amerks crest displayed on a shield design originally created by his ancestors made from wooden branches and horse hide. Serving as a symbol for individual and spiritual protection, the shield itself is made from leather deer hide stretched across its exterior with six eagle feathers prominently suspended around the shield's surface. The feathers adorning the shield not only symbolize the Six Nations which comprise the Haudenosaunee Confederacy and how all Native Americans revere birds and birds of prey but also represent the six Calder Cup championships won by the Amerks in the franchise's 70-year history.

A respected cultural figure for the Haudenosaunee people of the Seneca Nation, Waterman is a prominent painter, designer, sculptor and artist whose works can be found across the United States and as far as Cuba and Germany. His most recent collaborations include designs for the Buffalo Sabres and Buffalo Bills.

A native of Gowanda, New York, Waterman attended the Thomas Indian School, a boarding school established in the 19th century to forcibly assimilate indigenous children. Following the school's closing in 1957, he transferred to a local high school and later went on to enroll at the Cooper School of Art in Cleveland, where he studied fine arts. Upon his graduation, Waterman was drafted into the United States Army, honorably serving seven months in the 4th Infantry Division during the Tet Offensive of the Vietnam War.

To pass time during his deployment, Waterman created sketches, which were eventually obtained by the Public Information Office, leading to a reassignment from the battlefield to create illustrations and other pieces of art for the division's newspapers.

After returning from the war in 1970, Waterman spent four years as an art teacher before relocating back to Western New York to reconnect with his heritage and continue his teachings. Widely regarded as one of the most influential artists of his generation, Waterman will also be honored as the Hometown Hero of the Game as part of the Native American Heritage Night celebration.

The Amerks will also be giving away a handmade medallion necklace created by fellow Native American bead artist Chelsea Thomas during the game. Fans can enter the contest, which also includes four tickets to that night's game, by visiting www.amerks.com/medallion. The contest is currently underway and runs through Wednesday, Dec. 10.

Give the gift of Amerks hockey this holiday season with Holiday Packs! The package, which carries an overall value of over $200, is available for only $80 and includes two tickets to either the Dec. 19 or Dec. 27 game, four ticket vouchers that can be redeemed for any remaining 2025-65 regular season home game and a commemorative 70th -anniversary season ornament. Amerks Holiday Packs can be purchased online at www.amerks.com/holiday, by calling 585-454-5335, or at the Member Services Booth, located on the main concourse of The Blue Cross Arena during all Amerks home games, through Saturday, Dec. 27.







