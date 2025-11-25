Amerks Home Twice During Thanksgiving Week

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans embark on a three-game homestand this week, beginning with the annual pre-Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Cleveland Monsters, presented by of Care-A-Lot & Generations Childcare supporting The Mary Cariola Center on Wednesday, Nov. 26 at The Blue Cross Arena.

Wednesday's game features a co-branded foam stress puck giveaway, courtesy of Care-A-Lot & Generations Childcare / The Mary Cariola Center, to the first 1,000 fans in attendance. Tickets begin at just $10.

The homestand continues on Friday, Nov. 28 with an intrastate showdown against the Syracuse Crunch, powered by DASH supporting Foodlink. Friday's pre-game festivities begin with a Genesee Pregame Happy Hour for fans 21 and older from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Genesee Brew House Upper Atrium Bar, featuring live music from The Special Blend and $5 12-ounce beer specials.

The Amerks will wear their second of six specialty throwback jerseys Friday against Cleveland as part of the team's season-long celebration of its historic 70th -anniversary season. The one-of-a-kind jerseys are inspired by the 1960's dynasty era which saw the team win its first three Calder Cups over a four-year span.

The game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off on DASH, a sport-focused online auction platform and partner of the Amerks, to benefit Foodlink. To access the auction, visit www.amerks.com/auction, or text "DASH" to 66866, click on the download link and install DASH on your mobile device. Fans can then create their own personal profile and select the Amerks as their favorite team to start bidding. The auction is currently open for bidding and closes at 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 30.

The Amerks will wear the jerseys again in Cleveland on Monday, Dec. 29 in their final game of the calendar year as part of the AHL's 90th Anniversary Throwback Games. The winning bidders will be contacted directly and receive their jerseys in the weeks following the new year.

The first 2,000 fans on Friday will receive a 1960's jersey themed koozie, matching those of the sweaters the team will wear for the game.

The Thanksgiving Food Drive in partnership with Foodlink also continues this week. Fans are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items now through Monday, Dec. 1 by dropping them off in collection bins in front of The Blue Cross Arena Box Office, located in the lower atrium. The items will then be donated to Foodlink, currently in its 48th year leading the fight against hunger in Rochester and its surrounding areas.

Donations will be accepted during regular Box Office hours Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. as well as on gamedays starting at 11 a.m. through the first intermission.

Fans that donate an unopened, non-perishable food item in the Foodlink bins will receive a voucher which can be redeemed for two complimentary tickets for the Amerks home game on Wednesday, Dec. 3 against Utica. Vouchers will be limited to one per person, per transaction and can be redeemed by visiting www.amerks.com/fooddrive and entering the code located on the voucher.

On Tuesday, Nov. 25, Amerks goaltender Devon Levi and forward Konsta Helenius will sign autographs and meet with fans from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. in the main lobby of Blue Cross Arena. Fans can receive an autograph with a contribution to the food drive.

Additionally, players' wives and significant others will be accepting donations on behalf of Foodlink from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the upper concourse prior to the game on Wednesday, Nov. 26 against Cleveland. Fans who donate food items will receive a voucher for the Dec. 3 game and be entered in for the chance to win a team-signed jersey.

Give the gift of Amerks hockey this holiday season with Holiday Packs! The package, which carries an overall value of over $200, is available for only $80 and includes two tickets to either the Dec. 19 or Dec. 27 game, four ticket vouchers that can be redeemed for any remaining 2025-65 regular season home game and a commemorative 70th -anniversary season ornament. Amerks Holiday Packs can be purchased online at www.amerks.com/holiday, by calling 585-454-5335, or at the Member Services Booth, located on the main concourse of The Blue Cross Arena during all Amerks home games, through Saturday, Dec. 27.

