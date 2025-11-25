New York Rangers Reassign Goaltender Hugo Ollas to Hartford Wolf Pack

Published on November 25, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has reassigned goaltender Hugo Ollas to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack from the ECHL's Bloomington Bison.

Additionally, Rangers Associate General Manager and Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has recalled forward Zakary Karpa from loan to the Bison.

Ollas, 23, has appeared in four games with the Bison this season. In that span, he has posted a record of 0-0-1 with an .880 save percentage and 4.57 goals against average.

A season ago, Ollas appeared in 33 games split between the ECHL's Bison and Worcester Railers. He posted a 10-9-2 record with the Railers and a 2-7-1 mark with the Bison.

The native of Linköping, SWE, was selected in the seventh round, 197th overall, by the Rangers in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Ollas made his AHL debut on Apr. 20, 2024, against the Springfield Thunderbirds. He made 14 saves to collect his first career AHL victory.

Karpa, 23, has recorded four points (2 g, 2 a) in 13 games with the Bison this season as a rookie.

The native of Greenwich, CT, spent the last four seasons at the NCAA level with Harvard University. With the Crimson, Karpa recorded 35 points (16 g, 19 a) in 117 games. He served as captain of the team for two seasons (2023-24, 2024-25).

Karpa was selected in the sixth round, 191st overall, of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft by the Rangers.

Hartford Wolf Pack transactions during the 2025-26 season are powered by Verizon.







American Hockey League Stories from November 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.