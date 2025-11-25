Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Sets the Table for Thanksgiving Rivalries

Published on November 25, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

First-place Penguins (13-4-1-0) take on Bears and Phantoms this week

Weekly Rewind

Friday, Nov. 21 - PENGUINS 2 at Hartford 5

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's sizzling start faded down the stretch, leading to four unanswered goals against. The Penguins were out-shooting the Wolf Pack 26-6S when they built a 2-1 lead on tallies by Owen Pickering and Rafaël Harvey-Pinard. However, Hartford scored twice in the second and third periods.

Saturday, Nov. 22 - PENGUINS 1 at Providence 0

The Penguins took back the top spot in the Eastern Conference from the Bruins by shutting them out in a tight-checking affair. Rutger McGroarty scored the night's only goal while skating shorthanded in the first period. Joel Blomqvist denied all 27 shots faced for the team's third shutout of the season.

The Week Ahead

Wednesday, Nov. 26 - PENGUINS at Hershey

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Hershey clash for the first time this season. The Penguins went 5-4-3-0 against the Bears last year, and eight of the 12 contests were decided by one goal. Rutger McGroarty produced at a point-per-game pace as a rookie in the rivalry, notching three goals and seven assists.

Friday, Nov. 28 - PENGUINS vs. Lehigh Valley

The Penguins host the Phantoms for a Black Friday home game. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has won both of its matchups with Lehigh Valley this season and has emerged victorious in 18 of the last 24 regular-season contests of this turnpike rivalry.

Saturday, Nov. 29 - PENGUINS at Hershey

The Penguins wrap up their Thanksgiving weekend by heading back to Chocolatetown. The Bears started the season slow, capturing victory just once in their first five contests. However, Hershey has since found its stride by winning nine of its last 11. Goaltender Clay Stevenson is on a five-game win streak and hasn't lost since Oct. 24.

Ice Chips

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton stands first place atop the Eastern Conference and is tied with the Colorado Eagles for the highest point total in the league.

- The Penguins are the only team in the AHL to have three different goalies record a shutout this season (Joel Blomqvist, Sergei Murashov, Maxim Pavlenko).

- Rutger McGroarty has scored in both of his games since returning from injury.

- On Monday, Tristan Broz was recalled by the Pittsburgh Penguins, the first NHL call-up of his career.

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. PENGUINS 18 13 4 1 0 27 .781

2. Providence 16 13 3 0 0 26 .857

3. Lehigh Valley 18 11 5 1 1 24 .667

4. Hershey 16 10 5 1 0 21 .679

5. Charlotte 15 9 4 2 0 20 .654

6. Bridgeport 17 6 9 1 1 14 .400

7. Hartford 17 5 8 4 0 14 .357

8. Springfield 16 3 10 2 1 9 .214

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Sam Poulin^ 16 7 8 15

Danton Heinen^ 10 5 9 14

Tristan Broz^ 18 8 5 13

Ville Koivunen^ 6 4 7 11

Valtteri Puustinen 13 2 9 11

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Joel Blomqvist 2 2-0-0 0.50 .980 1

Sergei Murashov*^ 7 5-2-0 1.73 .931 1

Maxim Pavlenko*X 4 3-1-0 2.16 .912 1

Filip Larsson 6 3-1-1 3.30 .870 0

* = rookie

^ = recalled to Pittsburgh

X = reassigned to Wheeling

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Wed, Nov. 26 Hershey Giant Center 7:00 p.m.

Fri, Nov. 28 Lehigh Valley Mohegan Arena 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Nov. 29 Hershey Giant Center 7:00 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

DATE PLAYER TRANSACTION

Tue, Nov. 18 (C) Sam Poulin Recalled to PIT

Thu, Nov. 20 (G) Taylor Gauthier Reassigned to WHL

Mon, Nov. 24 (RW) Phil Tomasino Reassigned from PIT

Mon, Nov. 24 (D) Jack St. Ivany Conditioning loan from PIT

Mon, Nov. 24 (D) Harrison Brunicke Conditioning loan from PIT

Mon, Nov. 24 (C) Tristan Broz Recalled to PIT

Mon, Nov. 24 (D) Scooter Brickey Reassigned to WHL

Tue, Nov. 25 (D) Finn Harding Reassigned by PIT to WHL







