Eagles to Debut Throwback Jerseys for Six Games

Published on November 25, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that in connection with the AHL's 90th Anniversary, the team will be wearing a classic throwback jersey for six games during the 2025-26 season. The jersey will be officially revealed on December 9th.

The Eagles will sport their throwbacks in matchups against both the San Diego Gulls and Tucson Roadrunners, who will also be wearing their throwback jerseys during those same contests. Replica throwback jerseys will be available for purchase, with full details to be announced in concert with the jersey reveal on December 9th.

A complete schedule of throwback games is listed below:

Colorado Eagles Throwback Games

Date Away Team Home Team

11/26/2025 San Diego Tucson

1/30/2026 Colorado Tucson

2/25/2026 Tucson San Diego

3/14/2026 Colorado San Diego

3/18/2026 San Diego Colorado

4/10/2026 Tucson Colorado

The Eagles will be back in action when they return home to take on the San Jose Barracuda on Friday, November 28th at 6:05pm MT at Blue Arena. Single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now. To purchase tickets or for more information, go to Colora-doEagles.com or call or text (970) 686-SHOT (7468).







