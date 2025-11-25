Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 32, No. 7

CRUNCH REBOUND WITH TWO WINS

The Syracuse Crunch won back-to-back games in Week 7 to win consecutive games for the first time in November.

The Crunch returned to the win column with a 3-2 triumph over the Laval Rocket Wednesday at Place Bell. Tommy Miller scored the game-winning goal with less than two minutes remaining in the third period. Syracuse followed that up with a 5-3 win at home Saturday against the Bridgeport Islanders.

The team improved to 11-6-0-0 on the season, putting the Crunch in a tie for second place in the North Division with 22 points. They play three games against their New York State rivals surrounding Thanksgiving this week.

TOP PERFORMERS

Nick Abruzzese led the Crunch with five points in two games in Week 7. The 26-year-old matched a career high with three assists in the Crunch's win Wednesday in Laval. It marked only his second three-assist game (also Nov. 11, 2023, at Grand Rapids) and his seventh three-point contest.

As an encore, Abruzzese recorded a multi-point effort Saturday against the Bridgeport Islanders. He nabbed an assist in the second period and then tallied a go-ahead goal in the third. That held up as his first game-winning goal of the season, and it was the 12th of his AHL career. He has 16 points (5g, 11a) in 17 games during his first season with the organization.

***

Mitchell Chaffee topped the Crunch with three goals, and he finished with four points, in Week 7. The 27-year-old potted a pair of power-play goals Wednesday in Laval. He added a helper on the power play Saturday before scoring an empty-net goal to seal a 5-3 win over the Islanders.

The Rockford, Michigan native has nine points (4g, 5a) in nine games for the Crunch this season to give him 98 in his 132-game AHL career. He has points in seven straight games, which is the longest by any Crunch player this season.

ROSTER RECONSTRUCTION

The Crunch roster continues to be impacted due to injuries for the Tampa Bay Lightning. Defenseman Max Groshev earned his first career NHL recall yesterday. The converted forward has six points and a team-high plus-8 rating in 17 games this season, which is his first as a full-time defenseman.

He joins Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Steven Santini and Declan Carlile in Tampa Bay, which means four of the Crunch's six defensemen who played on opening night are currently on recall in the NHL.

BUNDLES OF BEARS

The Crunch held their 15th annual Stanley Steemer Tired Teddy Toss Saturday against the Bridgeport Islanders. Scott Sabourin's goal at 17:16 of the first period sparked the cascade of cuddly critters.

The Crunch collected 10,367 stuffed animals, which are now in the process of being cleaned by Stanley Steemer before they are donated to local charities benefiting the Central New York community.

UPCOMING WEEK

Wednesday, November 26 at Utica | 7 p.m.

The Crunch begin a three-game week with a Wednesday road test in Utica. The Crunch have won the first three games of the season series and have outscored the Comets, 13-2.

The Crunch hit the quarter pole of the season looking for their third win streak of at least three games. The Comets have gone winless in six straight games (0-4-1-1) and are last in the AHL with seven points (2-10-2-1).

Friday, November 28 at Rochester | 7:05 p.m.

The Crunch make their third trip this season to Rochester on Friday to face the Americans. The teams have split their first two games at Blue Cross Arena, and the Crunch hold a 2-1-0-0 record overall in the series.

The clubs enter the final week of November tied for second place in the North Division with 22 points.

Saturday, November 29 vs. Utica | 7 p.m.

The Crunch close out November with a home contest against the Utica Comets. It's the Crunch's Hockey Fights Cancer night to benefit Upstate Cancer Center. The team will wear Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys, which will be auctioned on the ice after the game.

WEEK 7 RESULTS

Wednesday, Nov. 19 | Game 16 at Laval | W, 3-2

Syracuse 0 1 2 - 3 Shots: 13-7-7-27 PP: 2/7

Laval 0 1 1 - 2 Shots: 6-11-10-27 PP: 0/1

2nd Period-Chaffee 2 (Abruzzese, Pelletier), 13:12 (PP). 3rd Period-Chaffee 3 (Geekie, Abruzzese), 5:24 (PP). Miller 2 (Abruzzese, Allard), 18:37.. .. Halverson 6-4-0 (27 shots-25 saves) A-8,668

Saturday, Nov. 22 | Game 17 vs. Bridgeport | W, 5-3

Bridgeport 1 2 0 - 3 Shots: 7-12-2-21 PP: 1/2

Syracuse 1 2 2 - 5 Shots: 5-10-9-24 PP: 1/3

1st Period-Sabourin 4 (Katchouk, Mercuri), 17:16. 2nd Period-Duke 8 (Chaffee, Pelletier), 9:39 (PP). Pelletier 6 (Pietroniro, Abruzzese), 12:15. 3rd Period-Abruzzese 5 (Pelletier, Geekie), 7:40. Chaffee 4 (Unassisted), 18:50.. .. Halverson 7-4-0 (21 shots-18 saves) A-6,047

Category Average/Total AHL Rank (Prev)

Power Play 24.7% (19-for-77) 8th (9th)

Penalty Kill 82.1% (46-for-56) 13th (9th)

Goals For 3.41 GFA (58) T-5th (10th)

Goals Against 2.65 GAA (45) T-8th (10th)

Shots For 29.24 SF/G (497) 10th (8th)

Shots Against 25.24 SA/G (429) 3rd (3rd)

Penalty Minutes 13.76 PIM/G (234) 14th (11th)

Category Leader

Points 18 Pelletier

Goals 8 Duke

Assists 12 Pelletier

PIM 27 Carlile|Schmidt

Plus/Minus +8 Groshev

Wins 7 Halverson

GAA 2.18 Fanti

Save % .916 Fanti

North Division GP W L OTL SOL PTS PCT GF GA PIM HOME ROAD LAST 10 STREAK S/O

1. Laval 18 12 6 0 0 24 0.667 57 41 313 7-2-0-0 5-4-0-0 7-3-0-0 2-0-0-0 0-0

2. Syracuse 17 11 6 0 0 22 0.647 58 45 234 4-3-0-0 7-3-0-0 5-5-0-0 2-0-0-0 0-0

3. Rochester 19 11 8 0 0 22 0.579 65 61 281 4-3-0-0 7-5-0-0 4-6-0-0 1-0-0-0 0-0

4. Belleville 18 9 7 2 0 20 0.556 58 60 218 3-3-1-0 6-4-1-0 6-3-1-0 0-1-1-0 2-0

5. Toronto 17 8 7 1 1 18 0.529 51 51 183 4-2-0-1 4-5-1-0 5-4-1-0 2-0-0-0 0-1

6. Cleveland 13 5 4 3 1 14 0.538 30 36 177 1-3-2-1 4-1-1-0 3-3-3-1 1-0-0-0 0-1

7. Utica 15 2 10 2 1 7 0.233 26 49 198 2-5-1-1 0-5-1-0 2-6-1-1 0-4-1-1 0-1







