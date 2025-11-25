Monsters Recall Defenseman Will MacKinnon from ECHL's Toledo Walleye

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Tuesday that the Monsters recalled defenseman Will MacKinnon from the ECHL's Toledo Walleye. In six appearances for Toledo this season, MacKinnon logged 0-1-1 with nine penalty minutes and a +4 rating.

A 5'11", 201 lb. left-shooting native of Plymouth, MI, MacKinnon, 25, tallied 3-7-10 with 83 penalty minutes and a +6 rating in 84 career AHL appearances for the Monsters and Utica spanning parts of two seasons from 2023-25 and added 8-25-33 with 125 penalty minutes and a +44 rating in 125 career ECHL appearances for the Reading Royals, Adirondack Thunder, and Toledo spanning parts of five seasons from 2021-25. MacKinnon signed a one-year AHL contract with Cleveland July 22, 2025 through the 2025-26 season.

Prior to his professional career, MacKinnon notched 5-19-24 with 64 penalty minutes in 119 career NCAA appearances for the University of New Hampshire spanning four seasons from 2018-22, serving as the Wildcats' captain in his senior season. MacKinnon additionally registered 3-8-11 with 139 penalty minutes in 91 career USHL appearances for USA Hockey's National Team Development Program and the Des Moines Buccaneers spanning two seasons from 2016-18.







