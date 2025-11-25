The Hart Beat - Volume 1, Issue 7

Published on November 25, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack conclude their season-long, six-game homestand tomorrow night at PeoplesBank Arena. Following the homestand, the Pack will hit the road for a rare trip to Ohio to battle the Cleveland Monsters.

The Pack will have a chance on Wednesday night to take a stranglehold in the 'I-91 Rivalry, presented by Braman Pest', and could find themselves in sole possession on a playoff spot in the Atlantic Division.

The Week That Was:

Friday, Nov. 21, 2025 - vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (5-2 W): The Wolf Pack snapped an eight-game losing streak at the hands of the Penguins on Friday night with a 5-2 victory.

Derrick Pouliot and Owen Pickering traded goals in the opening period, a frame in which the Penguins outshot the Wolf Pack 22-6. Callum Tung made 21 saves in the period, allowing the Wolf Pack to find their footing.

The Pack allowed just eleven shots on goal in the final 40 minutes.

Rafaël Harvey-Pinard gave the Pens a lead 1:12 into the second period with a redirection of a Chase Pietila shot on the power play, but it was all Wolf Pack from there.

Trey Fix-Wolansky tied the game with his sixth goal of the season at 8:18, then Anton Blidh tipped home his second goal of the campaign at 13:21 to put the Wolf Pack up for good.

Brett Berard and Adam Sýkora both tacked on insurance markers in the third period.

Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025 - vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms (2-3 L): Brendan Brisson and Gabe Perreault each scored in the second period, while Dylan Garand made 15 saves to give the Wolf Pack a 2-0 lead after 40 minutes.

Three goals in 4:42 turned the game upside down, however, and propelled the Phantoms to a 3-2 victory.

Christian Kyrou got the visitors on the board 2:22 into the third period, then Carl Grundström evened the tilt at 5:38. Denver Barkey buried the game-winning goal 7:04 into the third period, taking a feed from Alex Bump on the left-wing side.

The loss marked the third straight defeat to the Phantoms (0-1-2-0). All three defeats came when leading in the third period.

The Week Ahead:

Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025 - vs. Springfield Thunderbirds (7:00 p.m.): This is the fourth of ten meetings in the 'I-91 Rivalry, presented by Braman Pest' this season. It is the third of five meetings between the foes at PeoplesBank Arena.

After going 3-7-0-0 against the Thunderbirds last season, the Wolf Pack are 3-0-0-0 against their regional rival this season.

Most recently, the Pack stormed back from a 2-0 deficit on Nov. 18 in the' School Day Game' to score a 3-2 overtime victory. Casey Fitzgerald scored the game-winning overtime goal at 4:27 of the extra frame. The goal was Fitzgerald's first career overtime game-winning goal.

Both Fitzgerald and Justin Dowling recorded two points (1 g, 1 a) in the win, while Tung made 21 saves for his first AHL victory of the season.

The Wolf Pack also blanked the Thunderbirds 3-0 on home ice on Oct. 22. The lone meeting in Springfield came on Oct. 25, with the Wolf Pack coming out victorious by a score of 6-3.

Friday, Nov. 28, 2025 - at Cleveland Monsters (7:00 p.m.)

Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025 - at Cleveland Monsters (7:00 p.m.): The Wolf Pack make a rare trip to Ohio this weekend to take on the Cleveland Monsters. This will be the club's only trip to Cleveland this season.

The Monsters will travel to Hartford for two games on Wednesday, Mar. 11, and Friday, Mar. 13.

The Wolf Pack are 3-0-0-0 in franchise history in Cleveland.

The club swept a two-game set in Ohio on Jan. 26 and Jan. 27, 2024. On Jan. 26, Brett Berard scored a power play goal at 14:26 of the third period to break a 2-2 tie. Berard then hit the empty net at 19:23 to cement the victory.

The next night, Matt Rempe broke a 2-2 tie at 14:14 of the third period, giving the Wolf Pack the lead for good in a 3-2 victory. Rempe scored twice in the win, while Blake Hillman also lit the lamp for the Wolf Pack.

Prior to their trip in 2024, the Wolf Pack's last appearance in Cleveland was on Nov. 16, 2008. P.A. Parenteau scored twice in the victory, while Bobby Sanguinetti notched the game-winning goal.

Where To Watch & Listen:

You can watch all three Wolf Pack games this week on AHLTV on FloHockey here !

Alex Thomas will have the call of all three games, starting Wednesday night at PeoplesBank Arena! 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starts at 6:45 p.m. each night, with the call of the action shortly after 7:00 p.m.

All three Wolf Pack games this week can also be heard on Mixlr.

Quick Hits:

On Sunday, the parent New York Rangers recalled goalie Dylan Garand and forward Brett Berard from the Wolf Pack.

Berard made his season debut with the Rangers on Monday night in their 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues. He recorded two shots.

On Tuesday morning, the Rangers reassigned goalie Hugo Ollas to the Wolf Pack from the ECHL's Bloomington Bison.

The Wolf Pack also recalled forward Zakary Karpa from loan to the Bison. He will wear #59 with the club.

Following Saturday night's loss, the Wolf Pack are now 4-2-2-0 when leading after two periods of play this season.

This weekend marks Trey Fix-Wolansky's return to Cleveland. Fix-Wolansky appeared in 289 games with the club, scoring 112 goals and 147 assists.

D Cooper Moore picked up the primary assist on Blidh's game-winning goal against the Penguins on Nov. 21. The assist was Moore's first professional point.

