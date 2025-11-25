Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Cooper Flinton to Syracuse Crunch from Orlando Solar Bears
Published on November 25, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Cooper Flinton to the Syracuse Crunch from the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, Crunch General Manager and Head Coach Joel Bouchard announced today.
Flinton, 22, skated in two games with the Solar Bears this season. He has also played in 10 games with the Crunch, recording one goal.
Last season, the 6-foot-2, 213 pound forward appeared in four games with the Crunch, tallying one goal, after skating in 32 games with Dartmouth College where he recorded 11 goals and 24 points with two shorthanded tallies and four on the power play. Among all Dartmouth skaters during the 2024-25 season, Flinton ranked fourth for points and assists while his 11 goals were tied for third. The Auburn, New Hampshire, native appeared in 89 career games with the Big Green, logging 32 goals and 64 points with five game-winners and 11 goals with the man advantage.
Flinton was selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the seventh round, 211th overall, at the 2021 NHL Draft.
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
American Hockey League Stories from November 25, 2025
- The Hart Beat - Volume 1, Issue 7 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Budweiser Clydesdales Coming to H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on Wednesday - Texas Stars
- Domenic DiVincentiis Stops 31 in Loss - Manitoba Moose
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Cooper Flinton to Syracuse Crunch from Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Belleville Jump Ahead Early, Hold off Moose for 5-2 Victory - Belleville Senators
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 32, No. 7 - Syracuse Crunch
- Bears Dig into Homestand with Games against Penguins, Rocket - Hershey Bears
- Bears Release D.J. King from Tryout Agreement - Hershey Bears
- Tip-A-Griffin Back for 17th Edition on December 1 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Eagles to Debut Throwback Jerseys for Six Games - Colorado Eagles
- Monsters Recall Defenseman Will MacKinnon from ECHL's Toledo Walleye - Cleveland Monsters
- Roadrunners Unveil Vintage Jersey as Part of AHL's 90th Anniversary Celebration - Tucson Roadrunners
- Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Dysin Mayo to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Sets the Table for Thanksgiving Rivalries - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Griffins Embark on Four-Game Week - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Amerks Home Twice During Thanksgiving Week - Rochester Americans
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman Romain Rodzinski to PTO - Syracuse Crunch
- New York Rangers Reassign Goaltender Hugo Ollas to Hartford Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Finn Harding Reassigned to Nailers - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Syracuse Crunch to Host Ogre Night December 13 - Syracuse Crunch
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Crunch Stories
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Cooper Flinton to Syracuse Crunch from Orlando Solar Bears
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 32, No. 7
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman Romain Rodzinski to PTO
- Syracuse Crunch to Host Ogre Night December 13
- Syracuse Crunch Partner with Comfort to Present Comfort Zone