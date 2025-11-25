Bears Release D.J. King from Tryout Agreement
Published on November 25, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced that the club has released defenseman D.J. King from his professional tryout agreement. King will return to Hershey's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays.
King, 25, skated in one game with Hershey, making his debut on Nov. 16 versus Lehigh Valley, logging an assist. King is the son of Bears head coach Derek King, and the two became the first father-son/head coach-player duo in Hershey Bears history and only the seventh all-time in American Hockey League history.
King returns to South Carolina where he has tallied one goal in 10 games this season with the Stingrays.
The Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they face the Cleveland Monsters tonight at 7 p.m. at Rocket Arena. Hershey returns home to host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins for its traditional Thanksgiving Eve game on Wednesday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center. All fans in attendance that night are welcome to participate in the postgame Canteen Vending Turkey Shoot on ice.
