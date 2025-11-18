Amerks Partner with Foodlink for Thanksgiving Food Drive

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans are once again partnering with Foodlink, the regional food bank, to hold a Thanksgiving Food Drive over the next two weeks at The Blue Cross Arena.

"We commend the Amerks for helping to raise awareness about the impact of food insecurity on local communities," said Julia Tedesco, President & CEO of Foodlink. "The emergency food system recently experienced a massive spike in demand, and we're grateful for this support as we enter another busy holiday season."

Fans are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items now through Monday, Dec. 1 by dropping them off in collection bins in front of The Blue Cross Arena Box Office, located in the lower atrium. The items will then be donated to Foodlink, currently in its 48th year leading the fight against hunger in Rochester and its surrounding areas.

Donations will be accepted during regular Box Office hours Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. as well as on gamedays starting at 11 a.m. through the first intermission.

Fans that donate an unopened, non-perishable food item in the Foodlink bins will receive a voucher which can be redeemed for two complimentary tickets for the Amerks home game on Wednesday, Dec. 3 against Utica. Vouchers will be limited to one per person, per transaction and can be redeemed by visiting www.amerks.com/fooddrive and entering the code located on the voucher.

On Tuesday, Nov. 25, two Amerks players will sign autographs and meet with fans from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. in the main lobby of Blue Cross Arena. Fans can receive an autograph with a contribution to the food drive.

Additionally, players' wives and significant others will be accepting donations on behalf of Foodlink from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the upper concourse prior to the game on Wednesday, Nov. 26 against Cleveland. Fans who donate food items will receive a voucher for the Dec. 3 game and be entered in for the chance to win a team-signed jersey.

Give the gift of Amerks hockey this holiday season with Holiday Packs! The package, which carries an overall value of over $200, is available for only $80 and includes two tickets to either the Dec. 19 or Dec. 27 game, four ticket vouchers that can be redeemed for any remaining 2025-65 regular season home game and a commemorative 70th -anniversary season ornament. Amerks Holiday Packs can be purchased online at www.amerks.com/holiday, by calling 585-454-5335, or at the Member Services Booth, located on the main concourse of The Blue Cross Arena during all Amerks home games, through Saturday, Dec. 27.







