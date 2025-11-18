Penguins Reclaim First Place by Sweeping Three-Game Week
Published on November 18, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (12-3-1-0) rests up before pair of division road games
Weekly Rewind
Wednesday, Nov. 12 - PENGUINS 5 at Bridgeport 4 (SO)
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton survived a tightly contested, teeter-totter affair in Bridgeport. After a 10:30 a.m. puck drop, the Pens and Isles traded goals back-and-forth into the afternoon, leading to a five-round shootout. Sam Poulin scored twice in regulation and added a key shootout conversion. Aaron Huglen nabbed his first AHL goal, and Valtteri Puustinen notched three assists.
Friday, Nov. 14 - PENGUINS 5 vs. Bridgeport 3
For the second time this season, the Penguins erupted for five goals in the third period for a comeback win over the Islanders. Tristan Broz started the rally with his team-leading eighth goal, followed by Sebastian Aho's first tally as a Penguin. Aidan McDonough and Phil Kemp scored in quick succession to put the Black and Gold ahead, then Kemp iced things with an ENG.
Saturday, Nov. 15 - PENGUINS 3 vs. Springfield 1
The returns of Rutger McGroarty and Joel Blomqvist sparked Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to sweep the week, downing the T-Birds in their first clash of the year. Raivis Ansons lit the lamp 2:20 in. Boko Imama and McGroarty put the Pens up by three, while Blomqvist clamped down with 23 saves throughout the night.
The Week Ahead
Friday, Nov. 21 - PENGUINS at Hartford
The Wolf Pack have been trapped in a backslide, losing their last seven games. They are looking for their first victory over the Penguins since Apr. 19, 2024, as Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has won eight in a row against Hartford. The Pens have out-scored the Wolf Pack, 35-11, in that time.
Saturday, Nov. 22 - PENGUINS at Providence
The Penguins aim for revenge after the P-Bruins handed Wilkes-Barre Scranton its first loss of the season and snapped the team's seven-game win streak. Providence is 12-2-0-0 on the year, only one standings point behind the Penguins.
Ice Chips
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is averaging 4.00 goals per game on its current four-game win streak.
- The team ranks fourth in the league and first in the Eastern Conference with 3.50 goals per game, as well as second overall and first in the East in goal differential (+20).
- Friday marked the first three-point game of Phil Kemp's career, with all three points (2G-1A) coming in the third period.
- Tristan Broz has six points (4G-2A) in his last six games.
- Sam Poulin was recalled to the Pittsburgh Penguins earlier today. Poulin is on a five-game point streak (4G-3A).
ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%
1. PENGUINS 16 12 3 1 0 25 .781
2. Providence 14 12 2 0 0 24 .857
3. Lehigh Valley 15 9 4 1 1 20 .667
4. Hershey 14 9 4 1 0 19 .679
5. Charlotte 13 8 4 1 0 17 .654
6. Bridgeport 15 5 8 1 1 12 .400
7. Hartford 14 3 7 4 0 10 .357
8. Springfield 14 2 10 1 1 6 .214
TEAM LEADERS
SKATERS GP G A PTS
Sam Poulin^ 16 7 8 15
Danton Heinen^ 10 5 9 14
Tristan Broz 16 8 5 13
Ville Koivunen^ 6 4 7 11
three players tied 10
GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts
Joel Blomqvist 1 1-0-0 1.01 .958 0
Sergei Murashov*^ 7 5-2-0 1.73 .931 1
Maxim Pavlenko*X 4 3-1-0 2.16 .912 1
Filip Larsson 5 3-0-1 2.92 .891 0
* = rookie
^ = recalled to Pittsburgh
X = reassigned to Wheeling
UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME
Fri, Nov. 21 Hartford PeoplesBank Arena 7:00 p.m.
Sat, Nov. 22 Providence Amica Mutual Pavilion 7:05 p.m.
RECENT TRANSACTIONS
DATE PLAYER TRANSACTION
Sat, Nov. 15 (LW) Rutger McGroarty Reassigned from PIT
Sat, Nov. 15 (G) Joel Blomqvist Reassigned from PIT
Sun, Nov. 16 (G) Maxim Pavlenko Reassigned to WHL
Sun, Nov. 16 (G) Jaxon Castor Released from PTO
Tue, Nov. 17 (C) Sam Poulin Recalled by PIT
American Hockey League Stories from November 18, 2025
- Belleville Sens Return Home from Road Trip to School Day Game Sellout - Belleville Senators
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 32, No. 6 - Syracuse Crunch
- Penguins Reclaim First Place by Sweeping Three-Game Week - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defensemen Steven Santini, Declan Carlile from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Amerks Partner with Foodlink for Thanksgiving Food Drive - Rochester Americans
- Game Preview: Condors vs Wranglers, 6:30 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Phantoms Weekly - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Stories
- Penguins Reclaim First Place by Sweeping Three-Game Week
- Penguins Reassign Maxim Pavlenko to Wheeling
- Penguins Sweep the Week with 3-1 Win over T-Birds
- Penguins Erupt in Third Period for 5-3 Comeback Win
- Penguins Win Shootout Thriller in Bridgeport, 5-4