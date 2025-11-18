Penguins Reclaim First Place by Sweeping Three-Game Week

Published on November 18, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (12-3-1-0) rests up before pair of division road games

Weekly Rewind

Wednesday, Nov. 12 - PENGUINS 5 at Bridgeport 4 (SO)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton survived a tightly contested, teeter-totter affair in Bridgeport. After a 10:30 a.m. puck drop, the Pens and Isles traded goals back-and-forth into the afternoon, leading to a five-round shootout. Sam Poulin scored twice in regulation and added a key shootout conversion. Aaron Huglen nabbed his first AHL goal, and Valtteri Puustinen notched three assists.

Friday, Nov. 14 - PENGUINS 5 vs. Bridgeport 3

For the second time this season, the Penguins erupted for five goals in the third period for a comeback win over the Islanders. Tristan Broz started the rally with his team-leading eighth goal, followed by Sebastian Aho's first tally as a Penguin. Aidan McDonough and Phil Kemp scored in quick succession to put the Black and Gold ahead, then Kemp iced things with an ENG.

Saturday, Nov. 15 - PENGUINS 3 vs. Springfield 1

The returns of Rutger McGroarty and Joel Blomqvist sparked Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to sweep the week, downing the T-Birds in their first clash of the year. Raivis Ansons lit the lamp 2:20 in. Boko Imama and McGroarty put the Pens up by three, while Blomqvist clamped down with 23 saves throughout the night.

The Week Ahead

Friday, Nov. 21 - PENGUINS at Hartford

The Wolf Pack have been trapped in a backslide, losing their last seven games. They are looking for their first victory over the Penguins since Apr. 19, 2024, as Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has won eight in a row against Hartford. The Pens have out-scored the Wolf Pack, 35-11, in that time.

Saturday, Nov. 22 - PENGUINS at Providence

The Penguins aim for revenge after the P-Bruins handed Wilkes-Barre Scranton its first loss of the season and snapped the team's seven-game win streak. Providence is 12-2-0-0 on the year, only one standings point behind the Penguins.

Ice Chips

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is averaging 4.00 goals per game on its current four-game win streak.

- The team ranks fourth in the league and first in the Eastern Conference with 3.50 goals per game, as well as second overall and first in the East in goal differential (+20).

- Friday marked the first three-point game of Phil Kemp's career, with all three points (2G-1A) coming in the third period.

- Tristan Broz has six points (4G-2A) in his last six games.

- Sam Poulin was recalled to the Pittsburgh Penguins earlier today. Poulin is on a five-game point streak (4G-3A).

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. PENGUINS 16 12 3 1 0 25 .781

2. Providence 14 12 2 0 0 24 .857

3. Lehigh Valley 15 9 4 1 1 20 .667

4. Hershey 14 9 4 1 0 19 .679

5. Charlotte 13 8 4 1 0 17 .654

6. Bridgeport 15 5 8 1 1 12 .400

7. Hartford 14 3 7 4 0 10 .357

8. Springfield 14 2 10 1 1 6 .214

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Sam Poulin^ 16 7 8 15

Danton Heinen^ 10 5 9 14

Tristan Broz 16 8 5 13

Ville Koivunen^ 6 4 7 11

three players tied 10

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Joel Blomqvist 1 1-0-0 1.01 .958 0

Sergei Murashov*^ 7 5-2-0 1.73 .931 1

Maxim Pavlenko*X 4 3-1-0 2.16 .912 1

Filip Larsson 5 3-0-1 2.92 .891 0

* = rookie

^ = recalled to Pittsburgh

X = reassigned to Wheeling

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Fri, Nov. 21 Hartford PeoplesBank Arena 7:00 p.m.

Sat, Nov. 22 Providence Amica Mutual Pavilion 7:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

DATE PLAYER TRANSACTION

Sat, Nov. 15 (LW) Rutger McGroarty Reassigned from PIT

Sat, Nov. 15 (G) Joel Blomqvist Reassigned from PIT

Sun, Nov. 16 (G) Maxim Pavlenko Reassigned to WHL

Sun, Nov. 16 (G) Jaxon Castor Released from PTO

Tue, Nov. 17 (C) Sam Poulin Recalled by PIT







