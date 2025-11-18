Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 32, No. 6

Published on November 18, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

CRUNCH FALTER TWICE AT HOME

The Syracuse Crunch posted a 1-2-0-0 mark in Week 6 to slip to 9-6-0-0 this season.

The Crunch opened the week with a 6-2 win on the road against the Utica Comets Tuesday. The squad busted out with five second-period goals for just the 18th period in team history with five or more goals.

The win ended a 2-2-0-0 road trip, but the Crunch returned home and suffered back-to-back losses. They fell to the Hershey Bears, 2-1, on Friday and to the Belleville Senators, 4-1, on Saturday.

Syracuse takes on Laval and Bridgeport in its only two games in Week 7.

TOP PERFORMERS

Dylan Duke led the team in points (5) and goals (4) in Week 6. He headlined the week with a four-point performance (3g, 1a) on Tuesday to help the Crunch secure their lone win of the week against the Comets. It was his first career hat trick. Duke scored all four of his goals on the power play last week.

The Strongsville, Ohio native has a team-high 15 points (7g, 8a) in 15 games for Syracuse. The four power-play goals are tied with Jakob Pelletier for the most on the team. Duke's 15 points are good for top-10 in the AHL, and the four power-play tallies are tied for second in the league.

Declan Carlile was the only player to tally a point in each of the Crunch's contests in Week 6, adding four total points (1g, 3a). The fourth-year-pro earned two assists in the Crunch's 6-2 win over the Comets on Tuesday. The Harland, Michigan native also scored a goal Friday versus Hershey and had another assist Saturday against Belleville.

Tuesday was Carlile's second multi-point game this season and just the sixth game of his career with a pair of assists. The 25-year-old is tied for eighth in the AHL among defensemen with 10 points (2g, 8a).

100 AND COUNTING

The Tampa Bay Lightning shuttled players back and forth from Syracuse last week. Scott Sabourin, Boris Katchouk and Jakob Pelletier all earned recalls to the Lightning during the week. Declan Carlile and Steven Santini were recalled today.

Sabourin became the 100th player to skate for both the Crunch and Lightning during the affiliation when he debuted for Tampa Bay on Wednesday. He has two points (1g, 1a) in three games for the Bolts.

Boris Katchouk and Jakob Pelletier also skated for the Lightning last week. Both players were reassigned to Syracuse ahead of the Crunch's trip to Laval.

BRING OUT YOUR BEARS

The Crunch hold their 15th Annual Stanley Steemer Tired Teddy Toss on Saturday. When the Crunch score their first goal, fans toss the stuffed animals onto the ice. The puffy pets are collected and refurbished by Stanley Steemer before being donated to charities supporting the Central New York community.

Fans are encouraged to bring new and gently used stuffed animals to the Crunch office now through Saturday. The team will also have collection bins inside both building entrances during the game.

UPCOMING WEEK

Wednesday, November 19 at Laval | 7 p.m.

The Crunch go back Canada for a Wednesday night clash against the Laval Rocket at the Place Bell. This is the first of eight meetings between Syracuse and Laval this season; the Crunch were 3-3-1-1 in their eight contests during the 2024-25 campaign.

The Rocket have won five of their last six games and sit atop the North Division with 20 points. Syracuse split its four games at Place Bell last season, with the Crunch taking the final two tilts.

Saturday, November 22 vs. Bridgeport | 7 p.m.

The Crunch return home Saturday to host the Bridgeport Islanders. It's the first of a two games between the clubs this season. They split the pair of contests last season; the road team won both games.

Bridgeport was winless in three games in Week 6. The Islanders are 3-3-0-1 in November and 5-8-1-1 overall, which puts them in sixth place in the Atlantic Division.

WEEK 6 RESULTS

Tuesday, Nov. 11 | Game 13 at Utica | W, 6-2

Syracuse 0 5 1 - 6 Shots: 7-8-4-19 PP: 3/5

Utica 1 0 1 - 2 Shots: 8-10-9-27 PP: 0/4

2nd Period-Stachowiak 5 (Gauthier, Duke), 4:05. Duke 4 (Geekie, Carlile), 5:58 (PP). Duke 5 (Abruzzese, Geekie), 11:14 (PP). Allard 2 (Huuhtanen, Mercuri), 15:27. Furry 2 (Szturc, Pietroniro), 17:30. 3rd Period-Duke 6 (Pelletier, Carlile), 5:40.. .. Halverson 5-3-0 (27 shots-25 saves) A-2,457

Friday, Nov. 14 | Game 14 vs. Hershey | L, 2-1

Hershey 0 1 1 - 2 Shots: 9-8-4-21 PP: 1/4

Syracuse 0 0 1 - 1 Shots: 5-10-8-23 PP: 1/6

3rd Period-Carlile 2 (Geekie, Chaffee), 18:13 (PP).. .. Halverson 5-4-0 (21 shots-19 saves) A-6,032

Saturday, Nov. 15 | Game 15 vs. Belleville | L, 4-1

Belleville 2 0 2 - 4 Shots: 4-2-8-14 PP: 2/3

Syracuse 0 0 1 - 1 Shots: 6-13-16-35 PP: 1/6

3rd Period-Duke 7 (Chaffee, Carlile), 4:10.. .. Fanti 4-2-0 (13 shots-10 saves) A-5,955

Category Average/Total AHL Rank (Prev)

Power Play 23.9% (16-for-67) 9th (11th)

Penalty Kill 83.0% (44-for-53) 9th (T-3rd)

Goals For 3.33 GFA (50) 10th (4th)

Goals Against 2.67 GAA (40) 10th (9th)

Shots For 29.73 SF/G (446) 8th (7th)

Shots Against 25.40 SA/G (381) 3rd (6th)

Penalty Minutes 14.73 PIM/G (221) 11th (8th)

Category Leader

Points 15 Duke

Goals 7 Duke

Assists 9 Pelletier

PIM 27 Carlile|Schmidt

Plus/Minus +7 Groshev|Santini

Wins 5 Halverson

GAA 2.18 Fanti

Save % .916 Fanti

North Division GP W L OTL SOL PTS PCT GF GA PIM HOME ROAD LAST 10 STREAK S/O

1. Laval 15 10 5 0 0 20 0.667 44 33 252 5-1-0-0 5-4-0-0 7-3-0-0 2-0-0-0 0-0

2. Rochester 16 10 6 0 0 20 0.625 55 49 236 4-2-0-0 6-4-0-0 6-4-0-0 2-0-0-0 0-0

3. Syracuse 15 9 6 0 0 18 0.600 50 40 221 3-3-0-0 6-3-0-0 5-5-0-0 0-2-0-0 0-0

4. Belleville 15 8 6 1 0 17 0.567 49 49 160 2-3-1-0 6-3-0-0 7-3-0-0 3-0-0-0 2-0

5. Toronto 14 6 6 1 1 14 0.500 42 44 136 2-2-0-1 4-4-1-0 3-5-1-1 0-2-1-0 0-1

6. Cleveland 11 4 3 3 1 12 0.545 23 28 155 0-2-2-1 4-1-1-0 3-3-3-1 1-0-0-0 0-1

7. Utica 13 2 8 2 1 7 0.269 23 43 169 2-4-1-1 0-4-1-0 2-6-1-1 0-2-1-1 0-1







