Syracuse Crunch Defeated by Belleville Senators, 4-1

Published on November 15, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release









Syracuse Crunch's Lucas Mercuri in action

(Syracuse Crunch) Syracuse Crunch's Lucas Mercuri in action(Syracuse Crunch)

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Crunch were defeated by the Belleville Senators, 4-1, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

After going down by three, Dylan Duke scored a power-play goal for the Crunch in the third period, but the Senators added one more late in the game to lock in the win. Syracuse is now 9-6-0-0 on the season.

Crunch goaltender Ryan Fanti stopped 10-of-13 shots. Jackson Parsons earned the win turning aside 34-of-35 in net for the Senators. The Syracuse power play converted on 1-of-6 opportunities, while Belleville went 2-for-3 on the man-advantage.

Belleville was first on the board with a goal just 1:46 into the game. Mark Duarte sped into the zone, stole a mishandled puck and shoveled a backhander into the net. They doubled their lead with a power-play goal late in the frame. Stephen Halliday sent the puck down low to Xavier Bourgault along the goal line who tucked it in between the post and the netminder.

The Senators added another power-play goal just 31 seconds into the third period. Jan Jeník sent a cross-slot feed for Arthur Kaliyev to one-time from the right circle. The Crunch got on the board with a power-play goal of their own at the 4:10 mark. Mitchell Chaffee's stick broke when firing a one-timer from the left circle, but Duke was down low to poke the puck across the goal line. Belleville halted a comeback effort and hit the empty net in the final minutes of the game to secure the win.

The Crunch travel to face the Laval Rocket on Wednesday.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

Crunchables: The Crunch held the Senators to just two shots in the second period and 14 in the game. It is the fewest shots allowed in a period and game this season...The Crunch have scored five power-play goals in the last three games. Dylan Duke has scored four of them...Mitchell Chaffee has a five-game points streak (1g, 4a).

Images from this story







American Hockey League Stories from November 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.