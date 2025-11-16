Reign Edged by Barracuda, 4-3

Published on November 15, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







The Ontario Reign (8-6-1-0) fell to the San Jose Barracuda (7-5-1-1) Saturday night by a final score of 4-3 in front of 4,200 fans at Tech CU Arena. The Reign will host the Bakersfield Condors on Friday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. (PST).

After falling behind 2-0 after the first period of play the Reign scored three straight power-play goals, a season high, capturing a 3-2 lead in the early half of the third period as Martin Chromiak scored in the second before Andree Lee potted two scores. The Barracuda tied the game back up with 6:26 remaining after Pheonix Copley made a highlight reel stop but upon video review they determined the puck had already crossed the goal line by the time he caught it. Just 2:27 later the Barracuda would secure the 4-3 victory as the Reign dropped back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Date: Nov. 15, 2025

Venue: Tech CU Arena - San Jose, CA

1st 2nd 3rd FINAL

ONT 0 1 2 3

SJ 2 0 2 4

Shots PP

ONT 27 3/5

SJ 29 0/3

GAME PHOTOS | FULL RECAP

Three Stars -

1. Colin White (SJ)

2. Andre Lee (ONT)

3. Luca Cagnoni (SJ)

W: Skarek

L: Copley

For all the latest news and updates, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the Reign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.







American Hockey League Stories from November 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.