Reign Edged by Barracuda, 4-3
Published on November 15, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign (8-6-1-0) fell to the San Jose Barracuda (7-5-1-1) Saturday night by a final score of 4-3 in front of 4,200 fans at Tech CU Arena. The Reign will host the Bakersfield Condors on Friday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. (PST).
After falling behind 2-0 after the first period of play the Reign scored three straight power-play goals, a season high, capturing a 3-2 lead in the early half of the third period as Martin Chromiak scored in the second before Andree Lee potted two scores. The Barracuda tied the game back up with 6:26 remaining after Pheonix Copley made a highlight reel stop but upon video review they determined the puck had already crossed the goal line by the time he caught it. Just 2:27 later the Barracuda would secure the 4-3 victory as the Reign dropped back-to-back games for the first time this season.
Date: Nov. 15, 2025
Venue: Tech CU Arena - San Jose, CA
1st 2nd 3rd FINAL
ONT 0 1 2 3
SJ 2 0 2 4
Shots PP
ONT 27 3/5
SJ 29 0/3
GAME PHOTOS | FULL RECAP
Three Stars -
1. Colin White (SJ)
2. Andre Lee (ONT)
3. Luca Cagnoni (SJ)
W: Skarek
L: Copley
