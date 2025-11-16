Iowa Shut Out, 2-0, By Charlotte

Published on November 15, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - Kirill Gerasimyuk stopped all 17 shots he faced as the Charlotte Checkers shut out the Iowa Wild 2-0 at Casey's Center on Saturday night.

Iowa outshot Charlotte 6-2 in a scoreless opening frame.

Jack Devine corralled the rebound of Trevor Carrick's point shot and slid the puck past the leg of Cal Petersen (19 saves) at 8:19 of the second period to put Charlotte ahead 1-0.

The Checkers posted 15 second period shots and outshot the Wild 17-12 through 40 minutes.

Wilmer Skoog extended Charlotte's lead to two goals when he deflected Michael Benning's long-range effort over a screened Petersen 11:28 into the third period.

Charlotte outshot Iowa 21-17. The Wild finished 0-for-4 with the man advantage while the Checkers went 0-for-3 on the power play.

Iowa hosts the Texas Stars at Casey's Center on Tuesday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visit  www.iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2025-26 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season at  https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.  

Visit http://www.iowawild.com/pressbox for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, multimedia content, and daily statistics.   

Iowa Wild home games are played at Casey's Center. Iowa Wild games are now streaming on AHLTV on FloHockey. Fans can visit FloHockey.tv now to create a free account, purchase subscriptions for the 2025-26 season, and watch all Iowa Wild games online.







American Hockey League Stories from November 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.