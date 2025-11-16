Locmelis, P-Bruins Top Comets in Overtime for Fifth Straight Victory

Published on November 15, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - Forward Dans Locmelis netted the game-winning goal in overtime and added a shorthanded goal in the opening frame to help the Providence Bruins top the Utica Comets 3-2 in overtime for their fifth straight victory on Saturday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Riley Tufte scored his team leading eighth goal of the season, while goaltender Simon Zajicek stopped 34 shots to earn the victory.

How It Happened

While shorthanded, Matej Blumel chipped the puck ahead to send Locmelis on a breakaway, where he fired a wrist shot past the glove of the goaltender to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 11:33 remaining in the first period. Billy Sweezey received a secondary assist.

With 34 seconds to play in the first frame, Patrick Brown found Tufte in the bottom of the left circle, where he one-timed a shot inside the near post to extend the Providence lead to 2-0.

Xavier Parent collected a rebound above the crease and tucked a backhanded shot around the pads of the goaltender to cut the P-Bruins' lead to 2-1 with 8:53 left in the second period.

Brian Halonen left the puck behind for Angus Crookshank in the bottom of the right circle, before his snap shot snuck inside the near post to tie the game at 2-2 with 9:37 remaining in the third period.

Locmelis walked the puck down the slot through two defenders and fired a wrist shot past the glove of the goaltender to give the P-Bruins the victory with nine seconds remaining in overtime. Fabian Lysell and Frederic Brunet were credited with the assists.

Stats

The P-Bruins scored their third shorthanded goal in the last four games and are tied for the second most in the AHL thus far with three total.

Providence has won three straight games by a final score of 3-2 in overtime.

The P-Bruins have won five consecutive contests.

Zajicek stopped 34 of 36 shots faced. The P-Bruins totaled a season high 45 shots.

The power play went 0-for-3 and the penalty kill was 3-for-3.

The P-Bruins improve to 12-1-0-0.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Laval Rocket on Sunday, November 16 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m.

