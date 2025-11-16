Penguins Sweep the Week with 3-1 Win over T-Birds

Published on November 15, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins defeated the Springfield Thunderbirds, 3-1, on Saturday night at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza, completing a perfect sweep of their three-game week.

Rutger McGroarty and Joel Blomqvist returned from preseason injuries, and both players left their mark on the team's fourth-straight win. With a goal from McGroarty and a 23-save victory for Blomqvist, the Penguins improved to 12-3-1-0 on the season.

The Penguins opened the scoring just 2:20 into the night with Raivis Ansons supplying the tally. Ansons picked up a lively rebound that popped back to the blueline, and he then snapped a shot under the crossbar for his first goal of the season.

Shortly thereafter, Boko Imama and Kale Kessy dropped the gloves for a center-stage fight that brought the crowd to its feet. After serving his five minutes for fighting, Imama tipped in a high-rising wrister and made it 2-0 at 12:51 of the first period.

McGroarty let the Thunderbirds know he had no intentions of beginning his season without a goal, scoring 66 seconds into the middle frame. McGroarty soared down the left wing and cut across the T-Birds' crease to slide a backhand shot through the five hole of Georgii Romanov.

Springfield got back into the game with a power-play goal from Hugh McGing at 11:52 of the second period.

Blomqvist denied all 12 shots that he faced in the final 20 minutes of play, ensuring his return from IR ended in the win column. Romanov made 21 saves while manning the crease for Springfield.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is on the road, Friday, Nov. 21 against the Hartford Wolf Pack. Puck drop between the Penguins and Wolf Pack is set for 7:00 p.m. from PeoplesBank Arena.

The Penguins' next home contest is on Black Friday, Nov. 28, when they host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. It also serves as another 28/22 News Fan Control Friday, featuring $2 beers on sale from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. courtesy of Coors Light and postgame player autographs presented by Northeast Music Center. Game time for the Pens and Phantoms will be 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 2025-26 season, including Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans, as well as Corporate Partnership opportunities are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367. Individual-game tickets are also available by visiting Ticketmaster.com, the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza Box Office or calling the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367.

Every minute of Penguins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular-season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.







American Hockey League Stories from November 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.