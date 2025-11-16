Gerasimyuk Shuts out Iowa, Records First AHL Win
Published on November 15, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - Kirill Gerasimyuk's first AHL win was a 17-save shutout as the Charlotte Checkers (8-4-1-0) blanked the Iowa Wild (4-9-0-1) 2-0 on Saturday night at Casey's Center.
With the win, Checkers Head Coach Geordie Kinnear became the 27th head coach in American Hockey League history to win 300 games. In addition, the result extended Charlotte's winning streak to four games.
Jack Devine broke the ice 8:19 into the second period, marking his team-leading sixth goal of the season. Trevor Carrick logged the lone assist on Devine's goal. Mike Benning scored his first goal of 2025-26 off a shot from the right point, beating Wild netminder Cal Petersen at 11:28 of the third period. Ryan McAllister picked up the only helper on Benning's insurance marker.
Charlotte will continue their four-game road trip against the Griffins in Grand Rapids on Friday, November 21. Coverage of the game can be found on the Checkers social media channels, FloHockey and Mixlr.
NOTES
Charlotte is 10-0 in their last ten meetings against Iowa, dating back to the 2016-17 season ... Gerasimyuk previously started on November 2 in Providence against the Bruins, stopping 30 of 34 shots ... Devine leads the Checkers in points with 12 (six goals, six assists) ... McAllister appeared for the first time since November 2 at Providence ... Charlotte was 4-for-4 on the penalty kill and 0-for-3 on the power play ... Cooper Black, Ludvig Jansson, Mitch Vande Sompel, Eamon Powell, Mikulas Hovorka, Liam McLinskey, Hunter St. Martin, Anton Lundmark, Tyler Motte and Jack Studnicka were scratched for Charlotte.
