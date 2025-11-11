Checkers Players Spend Afternoon Giving Back at Classroom Central

Published on November 11, 2025

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Checkers spent their Monday afternoon giving back, volunteering as a team at Classroom Central.

Classroom Central is a local non-profit organization that fosters equity in education by providing teachers and students with the free resources they need to succeed.

Checkers players visited the Classroom Central complex and learned about the organization's mission before heading into the warehouse to restock the Free Store and pack the Mobile Free Store truck - both of which provide teachers with an opportunity to collect supplies for their students without paying out of pocket.

"It's always great to give back," said Checkers captain Trevor Carrick. "The community is so important. They show up for us and come out and cheer us on, so anything that we can do to give back, it's great."

Overall, the Checkers helped set up 300 teachers to receive supplies from Classroom Central this week.







