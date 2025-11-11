Luke Pavicich Joins Griffins on PTO

Published on November 11, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins signed goaltender Luke Pavicich (PAV-uh-sich) to a professional tryout from the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings.

Pavicich joined the Wings last Saturday and has appeared in two games with a 1-1-0 record, a 2.88 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage. Last season following the conclusion of his collegiate career, the 23-year-old suited up for three games with the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears and showed a 1-1-0 record with a 3.48 GAA and an .866 save percentage. As a pro, the rookie has a 2-2-0 ledger with a 3.24 GAA and an .881 save percentage in five games.

Pavicich competed in four collegiate seasons split between UMass (2021-23), UMass-Lowell (2023-24) and Arizona State (2024-25). Last season with the Sun Devils, Pavicich posted career-high totals in GAA (2.63) and wins (13-9-0) in 23 appearances. The 6-foot-3 netminder produced his best save percentage during the 2022-23 season with UMass (.920) and collected his only two collegiate shutouts. In 2021-22 as a freshman, Pavicich aided UMass to a Hockey East title. During his four-year college career, Pavicich notched a 25-31-4 record with two shutouts to go along with a 2.89 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 67 outings.

Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2025-26 season can be purchased through griffinshockey.com/tickets.







American Hockey League Stories from November 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.