Luke Pavicich Joins Griffins on PTO
Published on November 11, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins signed goaltender Luke Pavicich (PAV-uh-sich) to a professional tryout from the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings.
Pavicich joined the Wings last Saturday and has appeared in two games with a 1-1-0 record, a 2.88 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage. Last season following the conclusion of his collegiate career, the 23-year-old suited up for three games with the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears and showed a 1-1-0 record with a 3.48 GAA and an .866 save percentage. As a pro, the rookie has a 2-2-0 ledger with a 3.24 GAA and an .881 save percentage in five games.
Pavicich competed in four collegiate seasons split between UMass (2021-23), UMass-Lowell (2023-24) and Arizona State (2024-25). Last season with the Sun Devils, Pavicich posted career-high totals in GAA (2.63) and wins (13-9-0) in 23 appearances. The 6-foot-3 netminder produced his best save percentage during the 2022-23 season with UMass (.920) and collected his only two collegiate shutouts. In 2021-22 as a freshman, Pavicich aided UMass to a Hockey East title. During his four-year college career, Pavicich notched a 25-31-4 record with two shutouts to go along with a 2.89 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 67 outings.
Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2025-26 season can be purchased through griffinshockey.com/tickets.
