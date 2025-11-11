Syracuse Crunch to Hold 15th Annual Stanley Steemer Tired Teddy Toss November 22

Published on November 11, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch will hold their 15th Annual Stanley Steemer Tired Teddy Toss on Saturday, Nov. 22 when the teams hosts the Bridgeport Islanders at the Upstate Medical University Arena at 7 p.m.

The Crunch and Stanley Steemer encourage fans to join the team this holiday season in collecting new and gently used stuffed animals for local children. When the Crunch score their first goal on Nov. 22, fans will toss the puffy pets onto the ice. The cuddly critters will be collected and refurbished by Stanley Steemer before being donated to local charities supporting the Central New York community.

Fans are encouraged to bring new and gently used stuffed animals to the Crunch office now through Saturday, Nov. 22. The team will also have collection bins inside both building entrances during the Nov. 22 game.

Stanley Steemer is locally owned and operated. Stanley Steemer is the first carpet cleaning service to be certified by the asthma and allergy foundation, by removing an average of 94 percent of common household allergens.

