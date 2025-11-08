Syracuse Crunch Fall to Charlotte Checkers, 4-1

Published on November 7, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch defenseman Maxim Groshev vs. the Charlotte Checkers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch fell to the Charlotte Checkers, 4-1, tonight at Bojangles Coliseum.

The Crunch move to 8-3-0-0 on the season and 0-1-0-0 in the four-game season series with the Checkers.

Syracuse was on the board first in the opening frame and held a 1-0 lead through the second. Charlotte came back with two goals early in the third period followed by two empty-net goals in the final minute to seal the win.

Crunch goaltender Ryan Fanti put a stop to 18-of-20 shots faced. Cooper Black turned aside 17-of-18 for the Checkers. The Syracuse power play converted on 1-of-3 opportunities while Charlotte converted on 1-of-2 man advantages.

The Crunch opened the scoring on the power play at the 10:34 mark of the first period. Declan Carlile fired a shot from the point which Mitchell Chaffee tipped in from in front of the crease.

After a scoreless second period, the Checkers knotted the score 19 seconds into the final frame. Brian Pinho delivered on a snapshot from the right circle while on the power play. Just over two minutes later, Jack Devine gave Charlotte a 2-1 lead when he potted a rebound off a shot by Pinho. Devine and Riese Gaber each scored an empty-net goal in the last minute of play to secure the 4-1 victory.

The Crunch have a rematch with the Checkers tomorrow at 6 p.m.

Crunchables: Mitchell Chaffee recorded his first Crunch goal this season.

