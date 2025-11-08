Carr Drives Admirals to OT Win
Published on November 7, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Daniel Carr scored the game-winning goal in overtime for the second consecutive game to lead the Admirals to a 2-1 OT victory over Rockford on Friday night at Panther Arena.
With just 27 seconds remaining in the extra session, Tanner Molendyk poked the puck down the boards in the Rockford zone, creating a two-on-one for Jake Lucchini and Carr. Lucchini shot the puck off the far pad of Rockford netminder Drew Commesso and right to Carr, who had a wide open net for his team-leading fifth of the season.
The game featured a combined 112 penalty minutes, all of them but two happening in the first 40 minutes, and took just under three hours to complete.
Matt Murray stopped 23 shots in net for Milwaukee to pick up his fourth win of the season. He has now allowed two or fewer goals in three of his past four starts.
After a scoreless first, it took Rockford just 1:22 into the sandwich frame to pick up the game's first goal as Ethan Del Mastro tallied his second goal of the season.
The Admirals tied the score later the frame on Jordan Oesterle's second goal of the season, both of which have come against Rockford. Just over the Rockford blueline, Kyle Marino sent a cross-ice pass to Oesterle whose shot looked to be stopped by Commesso but snuck through his pads and trickled into the net.
The Admirals and IceHogs get right back it tomorrow night when they hit the ice from Rockford at 7 pm. Milwaukee's next home game is Wednesday, November 12th at 10:30 am in a School Game against the Chicago Wolves at Panther Arena.
American Hockey League Stories from November 7, 2025
- Abbotsford Falls, 4-1, in Colorado - Abbotsford Canucks
- Amerks Score Four in First, Hold off Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - Rochester Americans
- Eagles Kick off Homestand with 4-1 Win Over Abbotsford - Colorado Eagles
- Carr Drives Admirals to OT Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Five Firebirds Record Multi-Point Games in Win Over Roadrunners, 4-2 - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Manitoba Moose Downed by Texas Stars, 4-1 - Manitoba Moose
- Stars Win Third Straight Against Moose - Texas Stars
- Wolf Pack Drop Third Straight, Lose, 4-2, to Rocket - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Comeback Falls Short in Rochester - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bears Win Streak Stopped in 5-2 Loss to Marlies - Hershey Bears
- Sens Come up Short in 3-0 Loss at Utica - Belleville Senators
- T-Birds Fall to Islanders in Lucic's Debut - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Checkers Rally to Beat Crunch 4-1 - Charlotte Checkers
- Comets Blank Senators 3-0 for Second Win in a Row - Utica Comets
- Syracuse Crunch Fall to Charlotte Checkers, 4-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Larson Two Goal Night Lifts Isles to Victory over Thunderbirds, 6-2 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Monsters Fall 2-1 to Bruins - Cleveland Monsters
- DiPietro's Career-High 42 Saves Helps P-Bruins Outlast Monsters - Providence Bruins
- San Diego Gulls Recall Roman Kinal from Tulsa - San Diego Gulls
- Grundström Recalled, Kolosov Returns - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Firebirds Partner with Spotlight 29 Casino for Fourth Annual Military Appreciation Night - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Gerasimyuk Assigned to Savannah by Panthers - Charlotte Checkers
- Belleville Senators Announce 50/50 Partners for the 2025-26 Season - Belleville Senators
- Wranglers Fall 4-3 to Barracuda - Calgary Wranglers
- Bojangles Game Preview: November 7 & 8 vs Syracuse - Charlotte Checkers
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Marlies, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Bridgeport Islanders School Day Game Sold out -- Largest in Team History - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game Preview: Condors vs. Silver Knights, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Chernyshov Scores Twice as Barracuda Cool Wranglers, 4-3 - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.