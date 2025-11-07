Firebirds Partner with Spotlight 29 Casino for Fourth Annual Military Appreciation Night

PALM DESERT, CA - The Coachella Valley Firebirds and the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians, will honor the bravery and sacrifice of our nation's service members during Military Appreciation Night, presented for the fourth consecutive year by Spotlight 29 Casino, on Tuesday, November 11 at Acrisure Arena.

This signature theme night brings the community together to honor the brave men and women of the armed forces and to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States Marine Corps honoring the courage, dedication, and sacrifice of the men and women who have served. Fans will enjoy an evening of community connection, special giveaways, and heartfelt moments recognizing America's military heroes. Pre-game festivities, including Happy Hour at The Oasis, begin at 5:00 p.m. with puck drop at 6:30 p.m.

"The Tribe is proud to stand with our community in honoring those who serve," said Chairman Darrell Mike of the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians. "Military Appreciation Night is a way to thank our veterans, active-duty service members, and their families for their courage and sacrifice."

"Military Night is an important event for the Firebirds, and we are pleased to grow our partnership year over year with Spotlight 29 Casino, who have been long-term supporters of the Firebirds, military members, and the community at large," said John Page, SVP, Oak View Group, the Coachella Valley Firebirds and Acrisure Arena. "We are fortunate to have so many military families, members and veterans in our local community and are honored to be able to tell their stories throughout the season at Firebirds games, but even more so during our Military Night events."

Pre-Game Activities

Fans are encouraged to arrive early for special activities, including a large banner signing courtesy of Spotlight 29 Casino, inviting guests to share personal messages of appreciation for active-duty service members and veterans. The completed banner will be presented to military representatives in attendance as a symbol of gratitude from the Coachella Valley community. A traditional Cake Cutting Ceremony, a time-honored Marine Corps tradition, will take place at approximately 5:30 p.m. featuring the oldest and youngest Marines in attendance, to mark the 250th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps and honoring those who have served throughout history.

The first 7,500 fans in attendance will receive a co-branded Firebirds & Spotlight 29 Casino Military-Themed Bucket Hat. Game-worn Military Appreciation Night jerseys, along with limited-edition military hats and mystery pucks, will be available through the DASH Auction App. Proceeds from the evening will benefit the One Valley Foundation.

Pocket-Friendly Pick and Turn Tables Grill

This game's Pocket Friendly Pick of the Game will feature Chicken Skewers - a delicious and affordable choice that adds to the growing list of fan-favorite options offered throughout Acrisure Arena. Guests can also stop by Turn Tables Grill behind Sections 121 and 122 to enjoy local favorite Mr. Clamato, serving up signature flavors from the Coachella Valley.

Salute To Service Game Details

Fans are encouraged to get to their seats for a special Military-themed celebration ahead of puck drop featuring community military introductions, the National Anthem, and a special presentation of colors. The game will also showcase multiple Military Member Honors & special recognitions, access to Spotlight 29 Casino's themed concourse photo booth and complimentary American flags, custom military-themed t-shirt toss, a special Spotlight 29 Lucky Row giveaway featuring $25 Shelee's Travel Center gas cards, drawstring bags, koozies, playing cards, and tumblers.

Team Store Item of the Game

Fans looking to take home exclusive Firebirds merchandise can visit the Team Store for the Item of the Game, featuring the Men's Primary Static Polo and Men's Wordmark Static Polo. Both items will be available at a special discounted price of $44.95, down from the regular $54.95, for one night only.







