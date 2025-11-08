Manitoba Moose Downed by Texas Stars, 4-1

Published on November 7, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Manitoba Moose (3-6-2-0) fell 4-1 to the Texas Stars (3-5-1-0) on Friday night. In their previous contest, they dropped a 3-0 decision to the Stars at Canada Life Centre on Nov. 3.

In the two most recent clashes with the Stars, neither side managed a first-period marker, but Friday night saw the trend change. Mason Shaw tipped an Ashton Sautner point shot past Remi Poirier, giving the Moose a lead two minutes into the game. Matthew Seminoff levelled the score with just 25 seconds left in the frame, tipping a backdoor pass from Tristian Bertucci into the goal, sending the teams to the locker room tied 1-1. Thomas Milic stopped eight shots in Manitoba's crease, and Poirier turned aside five offerings.

Kyle Looft grabbed a pair of goals in the second to push the Stars out in front. Looft started by scoring 1:59 into the frame, giving Texas the lead. About 10 minutes later, he was back on the scoresheet. A Moose skater collided with Milic, downing the netminder, before Looft lifted the puck into the wide-open cage, putting the Stars out in front 3-1. Milic made 13 stops in the second, while Poirier denied all nine shots sent his way.

Manitoba enjoyed the bulk of the third in the offensive zone, firing 11 shots on net. A trio of power play chances provided the opportunity to get back into the game. Poirier continued to stand tall for Texas, turning away a handful of grade-A opportunities. Kole Lind iced the game into the empty net for the Stars, giving them a 4-1 win, and their third consecutive victory over the Moose.

Quotable

Moose forward David Gustafsson (click for full interview)

"We gotta get to the crease more. We're letting [their goaltender] see almost every puck out there, letting guys take one shot, and we are not there on the rebounds. We're making it too easy for them."

Statbook

Mason Shaw has four points (2G, 2A) in his past five games

David Gustafsson picked up his team-leading seventh point (2G, 5A)

Isaak Phillips, Phil Di Giuseppe, and Samuel Fagemo all had three shots

