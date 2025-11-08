Bears Win Streak Stopped in 5-2 Loss to Marlies

Published on November 7, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears (5-4-1-0) had their four-game win streak snapped by the visiting Toronto Marlies (6-4-0-1) in 5-2 loss on Friday night at GIANT Center.

Sam Bitten (1g, 1a) and Corey Schueneman (1a) both made offensive contributions in their Hershey debuts, while former Bear Travis Boyd made his return to GIANT Center with Toronto for the first time since departing the organization following the 2019-20 season and contributed four points (2g, 2a).

NOTABLES:

Bears forward Matt Strome, playing in his 300th professional game, scored on Hershey's first shot of the contest just 18 seconds into the opening frame. Sam Bitten, making his Hershey debut after he was acquired earlier in the week from the Springfield Thunderbirds, registered the primary assist.

Toronto's Henry Thrun netted the tying score at 7:39 of the first, ending Garin Bjorklund's shutout streak 109:33 dating back to Hershey's game at Bridgeport on Oct. 29. Toronto forward and former Bear Travis Boyd earned an assist on Thrun's tally in his first game back at GIANT Center since departing the organization following the 2019-20 season.

Bitten extended Hershey's lead to 2-1 at 5:06 of the second period, with Corey Schueneman (also making his Bears debut) and Strome assisting.

Boyd scored unassisted for Toronto at 6:19 of the second period to knot the game at 2-2, then later in the period assisted on Reese Johnson's game-winning tally at 17:26.

Hershey pushed in the third period for a tying goal, but Matthew Barbolini extended Toronto's lead to 4-2 with a shot that beat Bjorklund past the glove at 15:52 to make it 4-2 Marlies, before Boyd capped his night with an empty-netter at 18:23 to seal the win.

Dalton Smith, playing against his younger brother Blake Smith for the first time in their careers. The two are separated by over 12 years in age.

The Bears will visit the Marlies on Feb. 18, 2026 to complete the regular-season series.

SHOTS: HER 19, TOR 29

GOALTENDING: HER - Garin Bjorklund, 24-for-28; TOR - Artur Akhtyamov, 17-for-19

POWER PLAY: HER - 0-for-2; TOR - 0-for-3

THEY SAID IT:

"I just think we had too many guys not ready to play. I think we thought we could just lace the skates and get your glove and helmet on and go play hockey and we're gonna win. And you can't do that in this league, especially our team. We need to be everybody on. Maybe get away with it with a couple guys, maybe having an off night, but not, you know, 15 guys."

Sam Bitten on his chemistry with Dalton Smith and Matt Strome in his first game as a Bear:

"I didn't know Smitty. I've just played against him for a few years, but Stromer I've known him going back a few years. He played with my brother in junior. So I knew him pretty well, so I was very excited to be on his line tonight. I wanted to make sure that they felt that I was gonna do my job. I just wanted to try to keep it simple tonight. And I was pretty pleased the way Smitty created a lot of room. And Stromer, we started off the game on the right foot with the first goal. So we'll build off that. It's a good first game as a line, and we'll see what happens going forward."

Matt Strome on the importance of younger players playing a simple game:

"It's hard. I remember when I came in at 20 years old to the league and you're going from playing against 16-year-olds shooting on 17, 18-year-old goalies to playing against men. So, it's different. If we play like we did against Providence [in last Saturday's 2-0 win], there's probably not too many teams in the league that can beat us. But then, if we play like tonight, we just beat ourselves. So obviously [there is] stuff to get better at, and we'll just learn from it in the video and be ready for Sunday."

Dalton Smith on the opportunity to play against his younger brother:

"It was really cool, an amazing moment for us playing against each other and for our family, and I'm just very grateful to have that opportunity and it's something I'm sure we'll remember and talk about for a long time to come. As soon as the schedules came out, we kind of circled both dates there and started making dinner plans and stuff like that, so it was really special. The family came down and there's some more that were supposed to, but unfortunately they got sick, but I'm sure they were watching and it was a really cool moment."

