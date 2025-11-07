Bridgeport Islanders School Day Game Sold out -- Largest in Team History

Published on November 7, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport Islanders News Release







Bridgeport, CT - The Bridgeport Islanders, proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, announced today that their annual School Day Game, scheduled for Wednesday, November 12th at 10:30 a.m., is officially sold out.

More than 7,500 students and teachers from over 60 schools across the region from Waterbury down to Greenwich and Guilford, and even schools from New York will pack Total Mortgage Arena for what will be the largest School Day Game in the 25-year history of professional hockey in Bridgeport.

Each attendee will receive a Bridgeport Islanders rally towel, adding to what promises to be one of the most energetic atmospheres of the season.

The Islanders will drop the puck against their Atlantic Division rival, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, with the game airing live on FOX61 beginning just before puck drop.

The Bridgeport Islanders' School Day Game continues a long-standing tradition of combining education, fun, and hockey giving students a unique opportunity to experience the excitement of live sports in a safe and inspiring environment.

The Islanders will return to action tonight on the road against the Springfield Thunderbirds at 7:05 PM before returning home at Total Mortgage Arena for Sound Tigers Saturday when they face-off against the Thunderbirds again at 7:00 PM. Great seats are still available. Please visit Bridgeportislanders.com for more information.







American Hockey League Stories from November 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.