Islanders Snap Skid, Defeat Springfield in Shootout 2-1

Published on November 2, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport, CT -- In the midst of a three-game losing streak, the Bridgeport Islanders returned home for a Sunday matinee against the Springfield Thunderbirds, eager to get back in the win column. In a game that demanded a full 65-minute effort, the Islanders prevailed 2-1 in a shootout, backed by a 26-save performance from Marcus Högberg and the decisive goal from Matthew Highmore.

Bridgeport came out of the locker room with intensity, using a strong forecheck to generate several early chances. Their energy paid off at 8:54 of the first period, when Sean Day's shot from the point was deflected in by Joey Larson for his third goal of the season. It marked the sixth time in nine games that Bridgeport opened the scoring.

Springfield tied it at 17:03, as Matt Luff redirected Corey Schueneman's wrister for a power-play goal -- his fourth point in two games and the Thunderbirds' third power-play tally of their three-game weekend.

The next 45 minutes featured an exchange of quality chances, all turned aside by Bridgeport's Hogberg and Springfield's Vadim Zherenko, forcing a shootout to decide the outcome.

Chris Terry and Luff each converted on their shootout attempts, setting the stage for Highmore's game-winner. Entering the zone with speed, Highmore ripped a wrist shot below Zherenko's blocker to seal the shootout victory for Bridgeport.

Bridgeport embarks on a busy week with three matchups in four days. On Wednesday, the Islanders return to Total Mortgage Arena to face the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at 7 p.m. before visiting the Springfield Thunderbirds on Friday at 7:05 p.m. Bridgeport then returns home for a Sound Tiger Saturday matchup against Springfield at 7 p.m. to conclude the home-and-home. For ticket information, visit bridgeportislanders.com.







