Islanders Drop Road Contest to Bruins, 4-1

Published on October 26, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport Islanders News Release







Providence, RI - The Islanders went to Providence after a perfect road outing on Friday night and they stood against a Bruins team with a perfect record. During the game on Sunday, the Islanders battled hard against their Atlantic Division opponents in the hopes of winning their second game on the road in a row. During the game, despite scoring the first goal of the contest, the Islanders gave up two in the middle frame followed by an early goal in the third and couldn't overcome the deficit losing the contest by a 4-1 score.

During the opening period, the first period went by without the teams able to find the back of the net. As they headed into the second period, Bridgeport struck first when Cameron Berg deflected a shot by defenseman Travis Mitchell for the first goal of the contest at 2:52. The goal was Berg's second of the season as he beat Simon Zajicek for a 1-0 lead. Later, it was a powerplay goal by Gerogii Merkulov at 7:28 on the power as his wrist shot beat Marcus Hogberg tying the game at 1-1. Brett Harrison scored at 11:34 to give Providence a 2-1 advantage and the period ended as the Islanders trailed 2-1.

Thirty-two seconds into the third period, it was a second goal on the night for

Merkulov that put Providence up, 3-1. Providence added an empty net tally at 18:06 by Frederic Brunet putting them up, 4-1. The islanders were unable to climb back into the contest and end up on the losing side of the contest.

The Islanders are back on the ice at home on Wednesday night against the Hershey Bears at Total Mortgage Arena at 7:00 PM. Great tickets are still available. Visit www.bridgeportislanders.com for more information.







American Hockey League Stories from October 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.