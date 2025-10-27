Canucks Fall 5-2 to Ontario Reign on Sunday

The Abbotsford Canucks took on the Ontario Reign once again, looking to even up their weekend series.

There were plenty of roster changes for the Canucks tonight, as Ty Mueller and Danila Klimovich drew back in, along with Tom Willander and Joseph LaBate following their stint with the Vancouver Canucks. Jiří Patera got the start in net, backed up by Ty Young, while Eric Portillo started for the Reign. Defenseman Derek Daschke also made his AHL debut.

The Canucks came out strong, dominating early play. Patera made several key saves, and Mackenzie MacEachern nearly opened the scoring when his backhand shot rang off the post. It was Abbotsford who struck first, though, when Vilmer Alriksson-parked in front of the net-redirected a pass from Tom Willander for his first career AHL goal, giving the Canucks a 1-0 lead. Ontario quickly responded when Cole Guttman slipped one through the pads to tie things up at one. Despite more pressure from Abbotsford, including another shot off the post, Taylor Ward capitalized late in the period to give the Reign a 2-1 lead heading into the second.

In the middle frame, Ontario extended their lead when Samuel Bolduc fired a shot from the slot that deflected high into the air before bouncing behind Patera on the power play, making it 3-1. Tempers flared and penalties followed, but Ontario struck again when Francesco Pinelli's long shot trickled across the goal line after an initial stop, extending the lead to 4-1. The Canucks couldn't find an answer before the end of the period.

Abbotsford came out with speed and urgency in the final frame, determined to claw back. Just two minutes in, Sawyer Mynio sent a shot through traffic that found the back of the net-his first career AHL goal-cutting the deficit to 4-2. Despite a strong push and their best period of the night, the Canucks couldn't complete the comeback. With two minutes remaining, they pulled the goalie for an extra attacker, but Jared Wright sealed the deal with an empty-netter, giving Ontario a 5-2 win.

Abbotsford will have a day of rest before returning to action for a back-to-back set against the Calgary Wranglers on Tuesday and Wednesday.







