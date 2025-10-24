Abbotsford Canucks to Celebrate Calder Cup Championship at Banner Raising Night, Presented by Molson

Published on October 24, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford Canucks News Release







Abbotsford, BC - The Abbotsford Canucks are excited to kick off their home schedule with a championship celebration at Banner Raising Night, presented by Molson, on Friday, October 24th. Puck drop is set for 7:00pm as the Abbotsford Canucks face off against the Ontario Reign!

"We're excited to bring hockey back to the Abbotsford Centre and celebrate with the fans who were such an instrumental part of last season's Championship run," said Jim Kozak, COO & Alternate Governor, Abbotsford Canucks. "This historic moment belongs to the entire community, our fans, our city, and everyone who supported us along the way. We look forward to commemorating the first Calder Cup Championship in franchise history and building momentum for another memorable year ahead."

Fans are invited to arrive early for a pre-game Party on the Plaza, starting at 5:00pm. Enjoy live music from DJ Mick, giveaways, and interactive fan experiences leading up to the Banner Raising Ceremony honouring last season's Calder Cup victory. COUNTRY 107.1 will also be live on the Plaza in support of Socktober. Fans are encouraged to join the fun and bring new pairs of socks to donate, helping make a difference in the community.

Last season saw incredible generosity from our fans, culminating in a record-breaking $2,360,059 raised for deserving local charitable organizations, and we're excited to continue making a positive impact in the Fraser Valley! Fans can support through the Abbotsford Canucks 50/50, with proceeds benefiting the Canucks For Kids Fund. Friday's jackpot includes an unclaimed total of $72,695, so be sure to get your 50/50 tickets in-arena during the game or online NOW.

Opening weekend festivities continue with a Sunday matinee on October 26 at 3:00pm, when the Canucks close out their two-game series against the Reign. Following the game, fans are invited to stick around for a family skate with select Abbotsford players! Those interested in attending are asked to keep their skates in their vehicles and register during the game at Section 101.

Get in on the excitement! Tickets for the Home Opener start at $43, with Sunday's Family Game tickets starting at only $39. Be part of the celebration and witness the raising of the Calder Cup Championship banner. Secure your seats HERE!

Show your support all season long! Season ticket memberships start at $780, and half-season memberships start at $444. Fans can purchase their full and half season memberships, flex packs, group tickets, and more  HERE!

Upcoming Fan & Community Engagement Nights:

Banner Raising Night, presented by Molson: October 24 vs Ontario Reign

Next Gen Sunday, presented by Gill & Gill: October 26 vs Ontario Reign

Trick or Treat Night: October 29 vs Calgary Wranglers

Diwali Night, presented by Ridgecrest Dairy: November 1 vs Henderson Silver Knights

Hockey Fights Cancer, presented by Gill & Gill: November 2 vs Henderson Silver Knights

Armed Forces Night: November 11 vs San Jose Barracuda

Teddy Bear Toss: December 6 vs Coachella Valley Firebirds

5th Anniversary Game, presented by Gill & Gill: December 7 vs Coachella Valley Firebirds

Ugly Christmas Sweater Night: December 20 vs Tucson Roadrunners

Hockey Talks: January 7 vs Bakersfield Condors

Flaunt your Flannel, presented by Lordco: January 10 vs Calgary Wranglers

Mystery Night presented by Gill & Gill: January 11 vs Calgary Wranglers







