Checkers Recall Cormier, Panthers Send Gerasimyuk to Savannah

Published on October 24, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Charlotte Checkers announced today the club has recalled goaltender Evan Cormier from the ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates.

In addition, the Florida Panthers have assigned goaltender Kirill Gerasimyuk from Charlotte to Savannah.

Cormier, 27, has posted a 1-0-1 record this year with the Ghost Pirates so far this season, amassing a goals-against average of 3.92 and a save percentage of .849. The Bowmanville, ON, native signed a one-year, one-way AHL contract with the Checkers in August. He suited up for six games during the 2023-24 season for Charlotte, registering a 2-2-2 record.

Gerasimyuk, 22, is yet to appear in a game this season for the Checkers. He signed a two-year, entry-level contract over the summer after being taken in the fifth round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft by Florida. The Russian netminder spent last season in the VHL with Yugra Khanty-Mansiysk (1.75 goals-against average and a .933 save percentage in 24 games) and SKA-Neva St. Petersburg (2.52 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage in eight games).

Over his career, Gerasimyuk has played four seasons in the VHL - including leading the league in goals-against average and save percentage in the 2024 postseason - and backstopped Russia to a silver medal at the 2021 U18 World Junior Championship.







American Hockey League Stories from October 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.