Rangers Recall Forward Brennan Othmann from Wolf Pack

Published on October 24, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has recalled forward Brennan Othmann from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Othmann, 22, has recorded one assist in four games with the Wolf Pack this season. He recorded a season-high three shots on Oct. 17 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and on Oct. 18 against the Providence Bruins.

Over the course of three seasons with the Wolf Pack, Othmann has appeared in 98 games, scoring 70 points (33 g, 37 a).

During the 2024-25 campaign, Othmann appeared in a career-high 22 games with the Rangers, scoring two assists. He picked up his first NHL point on Mar. 22, 2025, against the Vancouver Canucks at Madison Square Garden.

In total, he has appeared in 25 NHL games with the club.

The native of Pickering, ON, was selected in the first round, 16th overall, by the New York Rangers in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

