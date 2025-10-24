Wolf Pack Recall Defenseman Chris Ortiz from Loan to ECHL's Bloomington Bison
Published on October 24, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Associate General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has recalled defenseman Chris Ortiz from loan to the ECHL's Bloomington Bison.
Ortiz, 24, scored a career-high 34 assists and 39 points (5 g, 34 a) in 45 games with the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers during the 2024-25 season. He also skated in one game with the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
The native of Boisbriand, QC, inked a professional tryout agreement (PTO) with the AHL's Providence Bruins on Feb. 19, 2025, and spent the remainder of the season with the club. He skated in 23 games with the Bruins, recording seven assists.
His 24 total AHL games played during the 2024-25 season set a new career-high. He also skated in eight Calder Cup Playoff games with the Bruins, recording an assist.
The 6', 185-pound defenseman has appeared in 47 career AHL contests with the Bruins and Penguins, scoring 12 points (1 g, 11 a).
Wolf Pack Recall Defenseman Chris Ortiz from Loan to ECHL's Bloomington Bison
