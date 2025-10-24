Moose Reveal Retro-Themed Third Jersey

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club revealed today the team's retro-themed third jersey for the 2025-26 season. The jersey is an updated variation of the 25th Season Jersey the Moose wore at four games during the 2024-25 campaign.

Back by popular demand from Moose fans, the third jersey features the classic "Happy Moose" logo, merged with the organization's current colour palette.

The Moose will wear their third jerseys for 19 games this season, including home and road games, beginning when the team returns to Canada Life Centre on Sunday, Nov. 2 at 2 p.m. against the Texas Stars.

The new third jerseys are available for purchase at all Jets Gear locations and TrueNorthShop.com now, along with the current line of apparel featuring the "Happy Moose" logo.

The Moose also announced today the addition of the CFB Winnipeg 100th Anniversary Game to the promotional calendar. Coming up on Wednesday, Nov. 26 against the Belleville Senators, the Moose will sport a specialty jersey honouring the 100th anniversary of CFB Winnipeg. The jerseys will be auctioned off in support of 17 Wing Family Programs. Tickets for the CFB Winnipeg 100th Anniversary Game are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

Finally, the antlered ones revealed the full slate of post-game Autograph Alleys, presented by Manitoba Building Trades, for the season. Select Moose players will be available to sign autographs after the following games:

Sunday, Nov. 30 vs. Chicago (2 p.m.) - Full Team - Ticket Member Exclusive

Sunday, Dec. 14 vs. Iowa (2 p.m.)

Sunday, Jan. 25 vs. Grand Rapids (2 p.m.)

Sunday, Feb. 1 vs, Rockford (2 p.m.)

Monday, Feb. 16 vs. Calgary (2 p.m.)

Manitoba returns home to face the Texas Stars on Sunday, Nov. 2 at 2 p.m for Fairytale Day, and to debut their new retro-themed third jerseys. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

The Moose open their current road trip tonight as they visit the Grand Rapids Griffins at 6 p.m. CT. Coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. CT on cjob.com, the Winnipeg Jets App and AHLTV on FloHockey.







