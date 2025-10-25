Eagles Turn In Second Straight Shutout With 5-0 Victory Over Rockford

Published on October 24, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado goaltender Kyle Keyser stopped all 25 shots he faced, as the Eagles earned their second consecutive shutout, and third blanking through the team's first six games, in a 5-0 win over the Rockford IceHogs on Friday. Twelve different Colorado skaters made their way onto the scoresheet, as forwards Tristen Nielsen and Ivan Ivan notched two points apiece, as did defenseman Wyatt Aamodt. The Eagles shined on specialty teams, finishing 3-for-3 on the power play and 6-for-6 on the penalty kill.

Colorado would score the game's first goal for a sixth-consecutive game, as a power play set up Nielsen to bash home a cross-crease pass, putting the Eagles on top 1-0 at the 13:45 mark of the first period.

Still leading 1-0 as the puck dropped on the middle frame, Colorado would cash in on another power play, as forward Jayson Megna camped out on top of the crease before tipping a shot from the point into the back of the net. The goal was Megna's second of the season and extended the Eagles lead to 2-0 with 17:34 remaining in the second stanza.

Colorado would generate its first even-strength goal of the contest when forward Reilly Connors tucked home a rebound in the crease, putting the Eagles up 3-0 at the 9:14 mark of the period. Colorado would go on to kill off a pair of Rockford power plays and headed to the second intermission still enjoying a 3-0 advantage.

The Eagles would stay hot on the man-advantage, as forward Jason Polin swept home a rebound at the top of the crease to push Colorado's lead to 4-0 with 9:43 remaining in the third period.

The IceHogs would make a change in net, as Mitchell Weeks entered the contest in place of Drew Commesso. Rockford would also roll the dice on a subsequent power play, as they pulled Weeks in favor of the extra attacker. The move would result in an empty-netter for Eagles forward Taylor Makar at the 14:19 mark of the final frame, rounding out the 5-0 score.

Commesso suffered the loss in net, allowing four goals on 35 shots. Weeks turned aside all six shots that he faced in the contest.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Rockford IceHogs on Saturday, October 25th at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena.







