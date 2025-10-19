Eagles Begin Road Trip with 3-1 Victory at Coachella Valley

PALM DESERT, CA. - Forward Danil Gushchin netted a pair of goals, while goaltender Isak Posch made 19 saves on 20 shots, as the Eagles kicked off a three-game road trip with a 3-1 win over the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Saturday. Jason Polin scored the game-winning goal in the contest, as fellow forward Tristen Nielsen chipped in two assists in the winning effort.

A cleanly-played first period would see both teams avoid the penalty box, while exchanging chances at either end. Both goaltenders would rise to the occasion and the two teams left for the first intermission with contest still scoreless.

Colorado would open the scoring when Gushchin rifled home a loose puck from the bottom of the left-wing circle. The goal was Gushchin's team-leading third tally of the season and put the Eagles on top 1-0 at the 7:52 mark of the second period.

The lead would jump to 2-0 just 1:03 later, as Polin fielded a cross-slot pass from Alex Gagne at the side of the crease before snapping past Firebirds goalie Nikke Kokko.

After using a timeout, Coachella Valley would answer back when defenseman Gustav Olofsson streaked through the right-wing circle before slicing to the side of the net and roofing the puck over shoulder of Posch. The Firebirds first goal of the season also cut the Eagles lead to 2-1 at the 11:20 mark of the middle frame.

Colorado would go on to outshoot Coachella Valley 10-7 in the period and went to the second intermission still on top, 2-1.

The Eagles would stiffen defensively in the third period, limiting the Firebirds to just four shots, while adding an empty-netter from Gushchin at the 19:36 mark to round out the 3-1 victory.

Kokko suffered the loss in net, allowing two goals on 25 shots, as Colorado finished the night going 0-for-1 on the power play and a perfect 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the Ontario Reign on Sunday, October 19th at 4:00pm MT at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.







