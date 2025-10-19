Ads Grab Comeback Win in Home Opener

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals scored three goals in the third period to turn a 3-2 deficit into a 5-3 win as they took down the Texas Stars in the team's home opener Saturday night at Panther Arena.

Zach L'Heureux scored a goal and added an assist, while Ryan Ufko, Jake Lucchini, and Joakim Kemell all dished out a pair of assists to pace the offense, while Matt Murray stopped 22 shots in goal to pick up the victory in net.

Matthew Wood scored his first professional goal as well in the contest and Ryder Rolston, Daniel Carr, and Kyle Marino also lit the lamp for Milwaukee, who improved to 14-8-1-1 in home openers since joining the AHL in 2001.

The Admirals trailed by a goal heading into the third, but dominated in the game's final period, outshooting Texas 14-5 and scoring three times. L'Heureux tied the game at three at 12:42 of the third when his shot barely trickled past Texas netminder Remi Poirier and over the goal line.

Carr, who is back in Milwaukee after playing for the team in 2019-20, picked up the game-winning goal on the power-play with 2:22 left in the game. Ryan Ufko eluded two Texas defenders on the way to the net and after his initial shot was stopped, he passed to Carr, who scored top shelf for his first of the season.

Marino sealed the deal for the Admirals with an empty netter with 57 seconds to play to give the team their first victory of the season.

The Admirals now head out on their first roadtrip of the season as they visit the San Jose Barracuda for a pair of games beginning next Friday, October 24th at 9 pm CT. Their next home game is Wednesday, October 18th at 7 pm against the Chicago Wolves.







