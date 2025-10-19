Stars Lead Slips Away Late in Milwaukee

Published on October 18, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars forward Harrison Scott faces off against the Milwaukee Admirals

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin- The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, fell 5-3 to the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena after leading most of the game.

The Stars came out firing, as Artem Shlaine scored his first pro goal just over nine minutes into the first frame. After matching roughing penalties, the teams skated four-on-four. Cameron Hughes entered the zone on an odd-man rush and tossed it over to Shlaine, who ripped it past Matt Murray's glove to get the Stars on the board.

Just 45 seconds after Shlaine's marker, Ryder Rolston broke in all alone and shot it under Remi Poirier's glove to tie it up at 1-1. The scoring continued in the first as Trey Taylor walked down from the point, between the circles, and backhanded the puck into the twine to give Texas a 2-1 lead.

Both teams traded penalties in the middle frame, but Milwaukee was the one to capitalize on the power play as Matthew Wood sniped a feed from Ryan Ufko into the back of the net to tie the game at 2-2. Texas answered back just 1:31 later, as Kyle Capobianco released a shot from the point that skipped off the ice and past Muray to give the Stars a 3-2 lead heading into the final stanza.

Penalties hurt Texas in the third again. With over seven minutes to go, Zach L'Heureux found a small hole between the legs of Poirier as the puck trickled over the goal line for the Milwaukee equalizer. The Admirals did not stop there.With 2:22 to go in a deadlocked game, Ryan Ufko made a slick move from the point, putting a shot on net, and chaos in the crease ensued. Daniel Carr found the puck and gave the Admirals the late 4-3 lead.

Texas pulled Poirier, but with just under a minute to go, Kyle Marino potted it into the empty net to finish off the 5-3 comeback victory.

Poirier made 24 saves in the loss for the Stars, and Murray had 22 saves in the win for the Admirals.

The Stars return home to take on the Iowa Wild on Friday night at 7:00 pm at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Catch all the action on AHLTV on FloHockey.

