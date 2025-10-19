Charlotte Defeats Iowa 4-1
Published on October 18, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Iowa Wild News Release
Charlotte, N.C. - The Charlotte Checkers pulled away from the Iowa Wild with a pair of second period goals at Bojangles Coliseum on Saturday night. Liam Öhgren scored Iowa's lone goal in the loss.
Ben Steeves opened the scoring for the Checkers 2:19 into the contest with a wrister past the blocker of Samuel Hlavaj (26 saves) on a 2-on-1.
Öhgren tied the game 4:30 later. Jean-Luc Foudy found Öhgren in front from below the goal line and Öhgren rifled a shot over Cooper Black (11 saves). Wyatt Newpower also picked up an assist on Öhgren's goal.
The teams entered the first intermission tied at 1-1. Charlotte outshot Iowa 11-5 in the first period.
Nolan Foote scored the eventual game-winner off an odd-man rush 8:32 into the middle frame.
Tyler Motte made the score 3-1 with a wrister from the left circle with the Checkers on the power play at 14:34.
Charlotte carried the 3-1 lead and a 22-10 shot advantage into the second intermission.
Marek Alscher added an empty-net goal with 1:37 remaining.
Charlotte outshot Iowa 30-12. The Wild finished 0-for-4 with the man advantage while the Checkers went 1-for-5 on the power play.
Iowa travels to H-E-B Center at Cedar Park to visit the Texas Stars on Friday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m.
Iowa travels to H-E-B Center at Cedar Park to visit the Texas Stars on Friday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m.
Iowa Wild home games are played at Casey's Center. Iowa Wild games are now streaming on AHLTV on FloHockey. Fans can visit FloHockey.tv now to create a free account, purchase subscriptions for the 2025-26 season, and watch all Iowa Wild games online.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
