Charlotte Defeats Iowa 4-1

Published on October 18, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte, N.C. - The Charlotte Checkers pulled away from the Iowa Wild with a pair of second period goals at Bojangles Coliseum on Saturday night. Liam Öhgren scored Iowa's lone goal in the loss.

Ben Steeves opened the scoring for the Checkers 2:19 into the contest with a wrister past the blocker of Samuel Hlavaj (26 saves) on a 2-on-1.

Öhgren tied the game 4:30 later. Jean-Luc Foudy found Öhgren in front from below the goal line and Öhgren rifled a shot over Cooper Black (11 saves). Wyatt Newpower also picked up an assist on Öhgren's goal.

The teams entered the first intermission tied at 1-1. Charlotte outshot Iowa 11-5 in the first period.

Nolan Foote scored the eventual game-winner off an odd-man rush 8:32 into the middle frame.

Tyler Motte made the score 3-1 with a wrister from the left circle with the Checkers on the power play at 14:34.

Charlotte carried the 3-1 lead and a 22-10 shot advantage into the second intermission.

Marek Alscher added an empty-net goal with 1:37 remaining.

Charlotte outshot Iowa 30-12. The Wild finished 0-for-4 with the man advantage while the Checkers went 1-for-5 on the power play.

Iowa travels to H-E-B Center at Cedar Park to visit the Texas Stars on Friday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m.

