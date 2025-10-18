Game Preview: Bears vs. Thunderbirds, 7 p.m.

Published on October 18, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they host the Springfield Thunderbirds for the first time this season, coinciding with Penn State Health Pink the Rink Night.

Hershey Bears (0-1-1-0) vs. Springfield Thunderbirds (0-1-0-0)

Oct. 18, 2025 | 7 p.m. | GIANT Center

Referees: Rob Hennesey (87), Chris Conway (33)

Linespersons: Colin Gates (3), Davids Rozitis (62)

Tonight's Promotions:

Penn State Health Pink the Rink Night - Fans are invited to join the Bears and Penn State Health by wearing pink in support of the fight against breast cancer.

Pink the Rink Light-Up Baton Night - All fans in attendance will receive a Pink the Rink light-up foam baton, courtesy of Penn State Health.

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, AHL Hall-of-Famer Mitch Lamoureux, and in-arena host Jim Jones on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1-FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM, In-arena 88.9-FM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports 1460-AM Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears wrapped up a weekend set with the Syracuse Crunch last Sunday, as Bogdan Trineyev netted a shorthanded goal to open the scoring at 3:23 of the period, and Graeme Clarke deflected Calle Rosén's point shot to stake Hershey to a 2-0 lead 75 seconds later. Scott Sabourin and Declan Carlile scored for Syracuse to tie the game, and Dominic James scored the winner 1:17 into overtime to give the Crunch a 3-2 victory. Springfield is coming off its only game of the season, a 4-3 home loss last Saturday to the defending Eastern Conference champion Charlotte Checkers. Charlotte scored just 19 seconds into the contest and built a 3-0 lead by the late stages of the frame. While Otto Stenberg and Matt Luff found the net to close the deficit, the Checkers never relinquished their lead.

ROSÉN POISED TO FACE FORMER TEAM:

Defenseman Calle Rosén picked up his first point as a Bear last Sunday against Syracuse, and is poised to play his first game against Springfield since he suited up for the Thunderbirds in the 2023-24 season. Rosén also patrolled the blue line with Springfield during the 2021-22 season, in which he helped the club make a run to the Calder Cup Finals while also appearing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with the St. Louis Blues.

MEAN MIRO:

Forward Ivan Miroshnichenko enters the weekend currently leading Hershey with 19 penalty minutes, 17 of which were assessed for a single-game career-high in last Saturday's season opener. The third-year pro has seven career points - all assists - in seven career games against Springfield.

A SOUND OF THUNDER:

Hershey enters tonight's game riding a 13-game home winning streak against Springfield dating back to March 13, 2019, representing the longest winning streak against the Thunderbirds in Bears history. Last season, the Bears swept the overall series with a 4-0-0-0 record and matched their previous mark for goals scored against the Thunderbirds in a game with a 6-2 victory at MassMutual Center on Oct. 26. Springfield's roster includes St. Louis Blues 2023 first-round picks Dalibor Dvorsky (10th overall), Otto Stenberg (25th overall), and Theo Lindstein (29th overall).

BEARS BITES:

The Washington Capitals recalled winger Ethen Frank from Hershey on Friday...Bears forwards Justin Nachbaur, Ludwig Persson, Spencer Smallman, Alex Suzdalev, and Patrick Thomas, along with defensemen Nicky Leivermann (injured) and Leon Muggli have yet to make their season debuts...Clay Stevenson has gone 1-1-0 in two appearances against Springfield in his career, while Garin Bjorklund has never faced Springfield...Springfield forward Kale Kessy played parts of four seasons with Hershey from 2019-23, receiving the team's Man of the Year award in 2019-20...Thunderbirds general manager Kevin Maxwell was a member of Hershey's 1988 Calder Cup championship, while assistant coach Chad Wiseman helped the Bears reach the 2007 Calder Cup Finals.

ON THIS DATE IN BEARS HISTORY:

Oct. 18, 2008 - The Bears toppled the Syracuse Crunch 7-1 in front of a crowd of 8,171 at GIANT Center to extend their season-opening winning streak to five games. Hershey received three-point nights from Keith Aucoin (1g, 2a), Alexandre Giroux (2g, 1a), Andrew Gordon (1g, 2a), and Graham Mink (1g, 2a) in the victory.







American Hockey League Stories from October 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.