Preview: Phantoms at Cleveland, Game 4

Published on October 18, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

TONIGHT - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms (2-1-0) look for the road-sweep in the finale of a two-game series at the Cleveland Monsters (2-1-0), AHL affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets. Tonight is also Game 2 of a three-game road trip and is the beginning of a stretch of games that sees the Phantoms playing eight out of nine away from home.

LAST TIME - Aleksei Kolosov was fantastic in a 35-save masterpiece for his first career shutout in North America as the visiting Phantoms spoiled the scene for over 14,000 Monsters fans on Opening Night in Cleveland in a 3-0 road victory. Kolosov also prevailed in the matchup against former Flyers' teammate Ivan Fedotov who took the loss for Cleveland. The Phantoms also held Cleveland to 0-for-8 on the power play including four power plays in the third period. Two separate 5-on-3's plus a 4:00 situation at 6-on-4 in the concluding minutes pushed Lehigh Valley to the brink but they still held off the opposition.

Alex Bump had a goal and an assist as did Karsen Dorwart while Devin Kaplan contributed two helpers for an All-Rookie line that thrived. Bump's between the skates assist on a 2-on-1 setting up Dorwart's elevated backhander was the highlight of the night. Anthony Richard also scored his first of the season.

TRANSACTIONS -

Oct 12 - Emil Andrae (D) - Recalled to PHI

Oct 12 - Dennis Gilbert (D) - Assigned to Phantoms by PHI

Oct 13 - Massimo Rizzo (F) - Assigned to Reading Royals by PHI

Oct 15 - Emile Chouinard (D) - Loaned by Phantoms to Reading

Oct 16 - Emil Andrae (D) - Returned to Phantoms by PHI

Oct 16 - Ben Meehan (D) - Loaned by Phantoms to Reading

KAP-TIVATING - Rookie newcomer Devin Kaplan arrived on the scene ready to Kap-ture the moment. Kaplan's rifle from the right circle to the upper-left corner at 6:18 put him into a select group of Opening Night first-goal scorers where he joins Jacob Gaucher, Cooper Marody, Zayde Wisdom, Scott Laughton among others. The 21-year-old rookie out of Boston University appeared in three straight Frozen Fours with the Terriers. He also made his NHL debut with the Flyers at the end of last season shortly after signing his entry-level contract. A Bridgewater, NJ native getting the opportunity to play close to home, Kaplan was a product of the North Jersey Avalanche and New Jersey Rockets minor hockey programs eventually progressing to the U.S. National Development Team.

MEET THE PHANTOMS - 28-year-old veteran center Lane Pederson scored in his Lehigh Valley debut on Opening Night, his 112th career goal in the AHL. Entering the season, Pederson has played in 311 AHL games with Bakersfield, Abbotsford, Chicago, San Jose and Tucson. The Saskatoon, SK native also has 71 NHL games of experience with Columbus, Vancouver, San Jose and Arizona. Pederson is also a new father with his three-month old baby attending his first-ever hockey games last weekend!

Defenseman Dennis Gilbert made his Phantoms debut on Friday which was also the 300th pro game of his career. The 28-year-old veteran out of Notre Dame has played in 111 career NHL games with Ottawa, Buffalo, Calgary, Colorado and Chicago as well as 189 AHL games. Gilbert began the season with the Philadelphia Flyers after signing with the team in the offseason as a free agent.

THE CLEVELAND KID - Rookie forward Alex Bump is from Minnesota but has Family Ties in northeast Ohio. His Mom is from Cleveland and his uncle works as a video producer in the very same arena as tonight's game where he works with the Cleveland Monsters and Cleveland Cavaliers. Bump expects about 20 relatives for his cheering section at tonight's game including some cousins who have never had the opportunity to see him play.

ROAD WARRIORS - The Phantoms are playing eight out of nine games on the road in a stretch that will take the team to Cleveland, Wilkes-Barre, Hershey, Laval, Hartford and Bridgeport.

The lone home game in the next three weeks is Friday, October 24 against the Hershey Bears featuring spooky fun for the kiddos at "Haunted on Hamilton."

TOO MANY PENALTIES - The good news is that the Phantoms' penalty kill has been excellent at 90.0%. The bad news is that Lehigh Valley has spent far too much time in the penalty box. After holding Cleveland to 0-for-8 on Friday, the Phantoms have been shorthanded 20 times this season, easily the most in the AHL and seven more than the next closest teams, Ontario and Utica, who have surrendered 13 opposing power plays.

MILESTONES -

- Dennis Gilbert, 300th pro game (Oct 17 at Cleveland)

- Zayde Wisdom, 198 pro games

- Carl Grundstrom 394 pro games

- Garrett Wilson, 887 pro games

- Garrett Wilson, 289 games with Phantoms

OF MONSTERS AND PHANTOMS - Cleveland (2-1-0) swept a two-game series at the Utica Comets last weekend with a 1-0 win and a 3-2 overtime triumph before falling to the Phantoms in their home opener on Friday. Former Philadelphia Flyers' goaltender Ivan Fedotov posted a 21-save shutout at Utica on Friday in his AHL debut but took his first career AHL loss in last night's game against the Phantoms. Fourth-rounder from Finland, Mikael Pyyhtia, has 66 career NHL games with Columbus and also had the overtime winner last weekend.

Veteran Brendan Smith joined the team's blueline on a PTO and brings over 700 games of NHL experience mostly with Detroit, New York Rangers, and New Jersey. 2022 second-rounder Luca Del Bel Balluz racked up 27-26-53 last year. 31-year-old captain Brendan Gaunce returns to Cleveland after one season with the Iowa Wild and Minnesota Wild. 30-year-old winger Hudson Fasching brings 175 career NHL games of experience. Cleveland finished fifth in the North Division last year at 35-26-11 under third-year head coach Trent Vogelhuber and advanced past Toronto to the second round of the playoffs before falling to the Laval Rocket. The Phantoms were 3-1-0 against Cleveland last season including a 7-3 thrashing at PPL Center rallying for five goals in the third period in the most recent meeting on April 18. Garrett Wilson had two goals in that game and three goals against Cleveland last year.

UP NEXT - The Phantoms head to Wilkes-Barre for Round 2 against the Penguins on Wednesday, October 22.

The Phantoms will be back at PPL Center on Friday, October 24 celebrating "Haunted on Hamilton" when they host the rival Hershey Bears. Following the home game next Friday, Lehigh Valley will be on the road for five straight with sojourns to Hershey, Laval, Hartford, and Bridgeport.







