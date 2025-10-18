Kolosov with 35 Saves Blanks Cleveland

Published on October 17, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Cleveland, OH - Aleksei Kolosov turned in a 35-save masterpiece as the second-year Phantom thrived in his showdown with former teammate Ivan Fedotov in a 3-0 win at the Cleveland Monsters on Opening Night. Lehigh Valley (2-1-0) spoiled Cleveland's home opener in front of over 14,000 fans.

Alex Bump (1st) registered a goal and a really nifty between-the-legs assist as part of an All-Rookie line with Karsen Dorwart (Goal, Assist) and Devin Kaplan (two assists). Anthony Richard also scored a pivotal goal in the third period. But the star of the night was Kolosov who was challenged repeatedly with tough Cleveland shots including some chances in tight.

Lehigh Valley also had penalty issues as the Monsters received eight power plays through the game including two different situations at 5-on-3. But Kolosov, and his penalty killers in front of him, stopped them all.

It was Kolosov's first career shutout in North America after having previously recorded six blank sheets in the KHL. He also benefited from three shots getting past him that hit off the post and clanged out.

Meanwhile, Ivan Fedotov was solid for Cleveland as well in this battle of former teammates on the Philadelphia Flyers who shared backup duties last year. The 28-year-old wasn't perfect though. Meanwhile, Kolosov pretty much was.

Alex Bump enjoyed his Cleveland "Homecoming" with the first goal of the night. Bump's Mom is from Cleveland and his uncle actually works in the same arena as a video producer for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Monsters. He considers himself to have many Cleveland ties and he undoubtedly enjoyed putting on quite a show for his aunts and uncles and cousins, some of whom were seeing him play for the very first time.

Dorwart raced up the right wing late in the first period on a 2-on-2 and slid a backhander over to Bump who cut across the low slot to elevate a backhander over the left pad of Fedotov at 16:1 for the first goal of the game. Devin Kaplan started the sequence and received a secondary assist on the play.

Bump's slick assist in the second period was probably even better than his goal. He somehow pulled the puck back between his legs on the rush to connect with Dorwart on the left side of the cage who reached back to receive the feed before flicking a backhander on the stick-side of Fedotov for a 2-0 lead at 17:12 into the second. Kaplan assisted on that play as well and now leads the Phantoms with four points on two goals and two assists.

Cleveland (2-1-0) had some tilted ice in a heavy push in the third period and also benefited from four power plays in the third. But snazzy work up ice on a long pass out of the zone by Cooper Marody sent Anthony Richard rushing up the right wing. From the half-wall, he made his cut for the slot to get Fedotov moving laterally to his right allowing Richard to shoot behind him to the glove side for a 3-0 lead 8:18 into the third period.

It was still a grind to the end and the Phantoms spent an inordinate amount of time a man down. With 5:00 remaining, Cleveland pulled Fedotov for an extra attacker. A few seconds later, a double-monir for high-sticking would put the Monsters to a 6-on-4 attack for almos tthe rest of the game. But Lehigh Valley's penalty killers were up to the task and largely protected Kolosov excepting one frantic sequence with bodies crashing and Kolosov scrambling and eventually pulling in the puck that somehow didn't go in.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms and Cleveland Monsters rematch on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Arena.

The Phantoms are back at home on Friday, October 24 against the Hershey Bears with "Haunted on Hamilton" feautring a costume parade with meLVin plus trick-or-treating and pumpkin painting.

Final AWAY Phantoms 3

@ Today

Rocket Arena Monsters 0 Goals by Period 1st 2nd 3rd Total PPG

LV 1 1 1 3 0 / 3

CLE 0 0 0 0 0 / 8

Shots by Period 1st 2nd 3rd Total

LV 8 11 8 27

CLE 9 12 14 35

Goal Scorers 1st - 16:11 Alex Bump #21 Assists: K. Dorwart, D. Kaplan LV 2nd - 17:12 Karsen Dorwart #23 Assists: A. Bump, D. Kaplan LV 3rd - 8:18 Anthony Richard #90 Assists: J. Gaucher, C. Marody LV Goaltenders Saves SA GA Aleksei Kolosov 35 35 0 LV Ivan Fedotov 9 10 1 CLE Ivan Fedotov 15 17 2 CLE Ivan Fedotov 0 0 0 CLE Related Articles 10/17/25 Kolosov with 35 Saves Blanks Cleveland 10/17/25 PREVIEW: Phantoms at Monsters, Game 3 Oct 12 Sun 3:05 PM VS Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

