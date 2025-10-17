Rangers Assign Connor Mackey to Wolf Pack

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has assigned defenseman Connor Mackey to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Mackey, 29, skated in 66 games with the Wolf Pack during the 2024-25 season, recording 24 points (6 g, 18 a). He also appeared in two games with the Rangers.

The native of Tower Lakes, IL, recorded one shot in the Wolf Pack's season opening 2-1 loss to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Oct. 11.

Over parts of three seasons, Mackey has appeared in 111 games with the Wolf Pack, scoring 35 points (8 g, 27 a).

