Monsters Drop 3-0 Decision to Phantoms

Published on October 17, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 3-0 on Friday night at Rocket Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 2-1-0-0 and are currently in third place in the AHL's North Division standings.

The Phantoms scored the lone goal of the opening frame from Alex Bump at 16:11 leaving the Monsters trailing 1-0 after 20 minutes. Lehigh Valley's Karsen Dorwart doubled the lead with a tally at 17:12 of the second period sending Cleveland to the final intermission down 2-0. The Phantoms completed the game with a marker from Anthony Richard at 8:18 of the third period bringing the final score to 3-0.

Cleveland's Ivan Fedotov made 24 saves in defeat while Lehigh Valley's Aleksei Kolosov made 35 saves for the win.

The Monsters host a rematch against the Phantoms on Saturday, October 18, at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on Rock Entertainment Sports Network, Cleveland's 43, SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, Newsradio WTAM 1100, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 0 0 - - 0

LV 1 1 1 - - 3

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 35 0/8 3/3 15 min / 6 inf

LV 27 0/3 8/8 25 min / 11 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Fedotov L 24 3 1-1-0

LV Kolosov W 35 0 2-0-0

Cleveland Record: 2-1-0-0, 3rd North Division

Lehigh Valley Record: 2-1-0-0, 3rd Atlantic Division







American Hockey League Stories from October 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.