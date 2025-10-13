Monsters Announce Pair of Roster Moves

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that the team signed veteran defenseman Brendan Smith to a professional tryout (PTO) contract while Columbus activated rookie forward Jordan Dumais from the injured/non-roster list and loaned him to the Monsters. In 32 appearances for the NHL's Dallas Stars last season, Smith, who participated in Columbus' 2025 Training Camp on a tryout basis, posted 1-5-6 with 33 penalty minutes.

A 6'2", 201 lb., left-shooting native of Mimico, ON, Smith, 36, was selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the first round (27th overall) of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft. In 726 career NHL appearances for Detroit, the New York Rangers, Carolina Hurricanes, New Jersey Devils, and Dallas spanning parts of 14 seasons from 2011-25, Smith logged 39-105-144 with 787 penalty minutes and added 27-61-88 with 271 penalty minutes and a +7 rating in 163 career AHL appearances for the Grand Rapids Griffins and Hartford Wolf Pack spanning parts of four seasons from 2010-13 and 2017-18. Smith was also named to the 2010-11 AHL All-Rookie Team.

Prior to his professional career, Smith contributed 26-61-87 with 177 penalty minutes and a +16 rating in 95 career NCAA appearances for the University of Wisconsin spanning three seasons from 2007-10. In 2009-10, Smith was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award and was named to the WCHA's First All-Star Team and the NCAA (West) First All-American Team. That season, Smith also claimed WCHA Defensive Player of the Year honors.

A 5'9", 174 lb. right-shooting native of Longuenil, QC, Dumais, 21, was selected by Columbus in the third round (96th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Blue Jackets on November 27, 2022 through the 2026-27 season. In 21 career AHL appearances for Cleveland in 2024-25, Dumais tallied 4-7-11 with four penalty minutes and an even rating.

Prior to his professional career, Dumais contributed 119-206-325 with 38 penalty minutes and a +78 rating in 193 career QMJHL appearances for the Halifax Mooseheads spanning four seasons from 2020-24. In a highly-decorated junior career, Dumais was named to the 2022-23 CHL First All-Star Team, the 2022-23 QMJHL First All-Star Team, and the 2021-22 QMJHL Second All-Star Team, claimed 2021-22 CHL Sportsman of the Year honors, and the 2021-22 Frank J. Selke (QMJHL's Most Sportsmanlike Player), 2022-23 Jean Beliveau (QMJHL Leading Scorer), and 2022-23 Michel Briere (QMJHL MVP) Trophies.







