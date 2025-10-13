Panthers Recall Tobias Bjornfot
Published on October 13, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Panthers announced this morning that they have recalled Tobias Bjornfot from Charlotte.
Bjornfot skated in Charlotte's season-opening win over Springfield on Saturday.
Last season the 24-year-old blue liner posted 18 points (3g, 15a) in 50 games for the Checkers, plus another seven points (2g, 5a) in 14 games during the team's run to the Calder Cup Finals. Bjornfot also logged 14 games for the Panthers, bringing his career NHL total to 134.
The Checkers are back in the Queen City and preparing for their first two home games of the season this weekend against Iowa.
American Hockey League Stories from October 13, 2025
- Iowa Wild Announces LOCASH Postgame Concert, Presented by Quantum Fiber, for January 17 - Iowa Wild
- Panthers Recall Tobias Bjornfot - Charlotte Checkers
- Weekly Report: Split to Start - Charlotte Checkers
- Panthers Recall Tobias Bjornfot - Charlotte Checkers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte Checkers Stories
- Panthers Recall Tobias Bjornfot
- Weekly Report: Split to Start
- Panthers Recall Tobias Bjornfot
- Checkers Fall to Bruins 6-3
- Checkers Win Season Opener, Beat Thunderbirds, 4-3