Checkers Sign Kevin Mandolese and Brett Leason to PTOs

Published on October 13, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Checkers have signed goaltender Kevin Mandolese and forward Brett Leason to professional tryouts (PTO).

Mandolese, 25, posted an 11-6-0 record with the Colorado Eagles last season, along with a 2.87 goals-against average and a save percentage of .903. The Montreal, QC, native was selected by the Ottawa Senators in the sixth round (157th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, starting his pro career in the AHL with Belleville.

The 6-foot-5, 207-pound netminder made three appearances with Ottawa in 2022-23, registering a 1-2 record, a 3.29 goals-against average, and a .916 save percentage. Mandolese has played 85 AHL games (39-34-5) in his career, notching two shutouts.

Leason, 26, spent the 2024-25 season with the Anaheim Ducks, totaling 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) in 62 games. Over the past four seasons (three in Anaheim and one in Washington), Leason has scored 25 goals and amassed 29 assists in 220 NHL games.

The Calgary, AB, native was drafted in the second round (56th overall) by the Capitals in 2019, beginning with the Hershey Bears. From 2019-22, Leason potted 18 goals and 29 assists in 114 AHL games with Hershey.







American Hockey League Stories from October 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.