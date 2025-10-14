Wranglers Defeated by Eagles
Published on October 13, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Calgary Wranglers News Release
The Wranglers fell 1-0 in Loveland, Colorado, to the Eagles, with Jayson Megna netting the only goal and Wranglers rookie netminder Owen Say turning aside 21 of 22 in his AHL debut.
Eagles captain, Megna struck just 42 seconds in, putting Say to the test early.
From there, it settled into a grind: the second period passed scoreless, with both teams firing 15 shots apiece.
Say kept the Wranglers in it with a string of key saves.
Calgary failed to convert on all five power ¬âplay chances.
The Wranglers will return home before heading to Tucson to face the Roadrunners on Oct.18 and 19.
Stat Pack
Rory Kerins & Jeremie Poirier - both two points away from passing the most points scored in Wranglers history (current record held by Ben Jones - 98pts)
Owen Say - 0.955 SV%
Wranglers PIM - 6
