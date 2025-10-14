Wranglers Defeated by Eagles

Published on October 13, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







The Wranglers fell 1-0 in Loveland, Colorado, to the Eagles, with Jayson  Megna netting the only goal and Wranglers rookie netminder Owen  Say turning aside 21 of 22 in his AHL debut.

Eagles captain, Megna struck just 42 seconds in, putting Say to the test early.

From there, it settled into a grind: the second period passed scoreless, with both teams firing 15 shots apiece.

Say kept the Wranglers in it with a string of key saves.

Calgary failed to convert on all five power ¬âplay chances.

The Wranglers will return home before heading to Tucson to face the Roadrunners on Oct.18 and 19.

Stat Pack

Rory Kerins & Jeremie Poirier - both two points away from passing the most points scored in Wranglers history (current record held by Ben Jones - 98pts)

Owen Say - 0.955 SV%

Wranglers PIM - 6







